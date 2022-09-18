The team of Mr. Gianluca Imbriaco beaten away on the field of Luisiana. Now the priority is the championship

PANDINO (cremona)

Virtus Binasco’s journey to the Italian Cup ends with a defeat. Last night the team of Mr. Gianluca Imbriaco lost 2-1 to Pandino, in the province of Cremona, in the third and final match of the Italian Cup of Excellence.

An unfortunate path, that of the Binasca team who lost all three games played in the group of the event and therefore ends their adventure in the event at zero points. Unlike the other two games against Pavia and Vogherese – in which Binasco had always been at a disadvantage, but this time things went differently. Virtus, in fact, took the lead, scoring first in the 20 ‘of the first half thanks to a nice goal from Cavallotti. A precious goal but, on balance, only an illusion because Louisiana, supported by the home crowd, equalized the score in the 38th minute with Riboli, ending the first half with a 1-1 draw.

In the second half the match continued on the path of equilibrium and the draw seemed to be the final result, but five minutes from the end came the mockery for Virtus who suffered the goal of 2-1, scored by Gavazzi who condemned Binasco to defeat, preventing them from taking home at least one point. Last night, therefore, the journey in the Italian Cup of Virtus Binasco of Mr. Gianluca Imbriaco officially ended: the Binasca team – in the first two days defeated by Pavia and Vogherese – had already been eliminated, but still honored the competition until the end. . Now for Binasco the head is in the championship: Sunday is the home match against Calvairate. The challenge will be played at 17.30 in Trezzano sul Naviglio. –