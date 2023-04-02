Home Sports Binder gets MotoGP sprint in Argentina
Sports

Binder gets MotoGP sprint in Argentina

by admin
Binder gets MotoGP sprint in Argentina

Brad Binder gave KTM its first major moment of success in the still young MotoGP season. The South African surprisingly won the twelve-lap sprint race at the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday. With a fantastic first lap, Binder catapulted himself from 15th to third place, took the lead after three laps and never gave it up again.

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) finished second ahead of his VR46 colleague Luca Marini, while front row World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (third in qualifying) was only sixth.

“Damn, I surprised myself with this start,” Binder grinned. “I said to myself: Okay, now that I’m here, I’ll fight like a lion. Since yesterday we have taken an incredibly big step. The bike was just perfect,” said the new World Championship fourth.

The newly introduced sprint races take place on each of the 21 World Championship tracks on Saturday after qualifying and cover half the distance of the main race. They make up a third of the world championship points awarded. Alex Marquez (Ducati) had previously secured pole position. Binder took twelve points with him, but has to work his way up again for more points on Sunday.

MotoGP, Sprint (12 laps = 57.672 km)
1. Brad Binder RSA KTM 19:56,873
2. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati + 0,072
3. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0,877
4. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 2,354
5. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 2,462
6. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 2,537
7. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 2,643
8. George Martin ESP Ducati 3,754
9. Fabio Quartararo FROM Aprilia 3,856
10. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 5,143
MotoGP, Qualifying:
1. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 1:43,881
2. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati + 0,172
3. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 0,858
4. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 2,101
5. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 2,355
6. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 2,582
7. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 2,707
8. George Martin ESP Ducati 2,754
9. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 2,997
10. Fabio Quartararo FROM Aprilia 3,241
Moto3, Qualifying:
1. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Husqvarna 1:46,798
2. Sea Pioneer SHOULD KTM + 0,603
3. Diogo Moreira BRA KTM 0,675
4. Ivan Ortola ESP KTM 0,775
5. James Masia ESP Honda 0,805
6. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Honda 0,878
7. David Alonso ESP rubbing 0,915
8. Scott Ogden GBR Honda 1,006
9. Andrea Migno ITA KTM 1,103
10. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 1,126
Moto2, Qualifying:
1. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood 1:42,472
2. Aron Canet ESP Kalex + 0,041
3. Chantra Somkiat THA Kalex 0,048
4. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex 0,114
5. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 0,202
6. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 0,220
7. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 0,323
8. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0,493
9. Joe Roberts USA Kalex 0,525
10. Albert Arenas ESP Kalex 0,549

More this in the motorcycle world championship

See also  Yellow zone: the new data of the regions. Here is who risks from September 13 - breaking latest news

You may also like

The leaders Nymburk and the second Brno caught...

Two died in a road accident on the...

Football: Bayern present BVB at Tuchel’s debut

Quartararo Morbidelli, Yamaha’s 2-sided Saturday

The one who stood in for Olayinka. Goal,...

Merry, it was important to win this dirty...

1,022 runners run passionately to cheer for the...

NHL | The hundred fell in style with...

Miami Open 2023: Petra Kvitova beats Elena Rybakina...

Inter in crisis and Inzaghi at risk after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy