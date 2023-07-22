Binhai Public Security Ensures Order in Super League Game with Full Escort Mode in the Rain

Guarantee the order of the Super League game Binhai public security opens full escort mode in the rain

On the evening of July 21, the 2023 season of the Chinese Super League kicked off with a match between the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers at the TEDA Football Stadium. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for the 30,000 fans in attendance, the Binhai Public Security took necessary measures to maintain order at the stadium.

The Binhai New Area Public Security Bureau had a well-planned security strategy in place for the event. They established a security task headquarters, coordinated with various units, and deployed a total of 66 teams with clear roles and responsibilities.

In anticipation of the high turnout for the match, the traffic control detachment of the Binhai New Area had traffic police stationed early on the roads leading to the stadium. Officers in bright green vests directed drivers to available parking spaces, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic despite the drizzling rain.

Prior to the game, the Binhai New Area traffic management team formulated a comprehensive traffic security plan. They released guidance on traffic routes in advance and adopted a remote diversion and near-end management approach to effectively handle the traffic flow. The dedicated police force braved the high temperatures and rain throughout the event, maintaining a strict appearance and providing necessary assistance to address any concerns from the public. The development zone brigade played a crucial role in ensuring traffic safety around the stadium, managing intersections, and promptly responding to inquiries about parking and traffic.

In addition to traffic management, the Binhai Public Security also focused on ensuring public safety within the stadium premises. Under the guidance of the Patrol Detachment of the Tianjin Port Branch, police dogs from the Wangwang Team, including Doudou, Raytheon, and Beibei, were on duty at specific locations. They also prominently displayed the QR code of the National Anti-Fraud Center to remind the audience to be cautious of fraud attempts.

As the 2023 Chinese Super League season kicked off, the Binhai Public Security’s full escort mode ensured a secure and orderly environment for both players and spectators. Despite the rain, the commitment and dedication of the police force ensured that the stadium became a haven for 30,000 football enthusiasts.

