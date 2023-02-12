Rule number 1: in the case of binoculars, the law of Boar brushes does not apply, as the bigger the better. On the contrary, “the size of the binoculars should always be in proportion to the intended use: simple excursions, observations at sea, or real naturalistic observations”: Andrea Sironi, owner of the Bonfanti Photo Optics of Villa Raverio (MB) and manager of the site told us IlBinocolo.com.

Everything you need to know to choose and use binoculars

The numbers written on the body of the binoculars read the magnifications and diameter of the objectives. For example 8×42 means that the instrument magnifies 8 times (8x) and the diameter of the objectives is 42 mm.

It is also sometimes reported the angle of view expressed in degreesfor example 8th, and the field of viewfor example 142/1000: this means that 142 meters in width are visible at a distance of 1000 meters.

Which binoculars to choose, and with what characteristics?

When you have to choose which binoculars to buy it is good to start from the main or prevalent use that one wants to make of it:

Per hiking, climbing, trekking and normal travel binoculars with 30-50 mm objectives and between 7 and 10 magnifications are recommended. I also recommend choosing robust binoculars with a rubber coating against accidental impacts and, preferably, with the fogproof system, which prevents fogging caused by sudden changes in temperature and humidity, for example when you leave a mountain refuge and go from the heat to the Freddo.

For a use at sea I suggest 40-50mm lenses and 7x magnification. Also in this case it is important that the binoculars have a rubber coating and above all that they are waterproof, fogproof and, preferably, also floating.

For the naturalistic observations you need very high magnifications, bright objectives, and the ability to use the binoculars on a tripod. That is, objectives equal to or greater than 50 mm and medium to high magnification.

How do you use binoculars?

First thing is important seek a stable position with legs balancedjust like taking a picture. Obviously it is also necessary to choose a point with good visibility, without bushes, trees or poles to get in the way. Then you grab the binoculars with both hands and, starting from the maximum aperture of the binoculars, you adjust the distance between the eyes until the two semicircles you see overlap into a single circular image.

How do you adjust the focus?

To adjust the focus, proceed by capping a lens with the adjustment ring (normally it is that of the right eye) and focusing by rotating the central wheel to have a good view with the left eye. When this lens is in focus you cap it, release the other and balance the other lens by turning the diopter adjustment ring, until you get a clear image. At this point the binoculars are well balanced and it is sufficient to use the central focus wheel to observe objects at different distances.

What to do if you wear eyeglasses or sunglasses?

On each lens there are two ‘shells’ which rest on the eye socket: these must remain raised, therefore they must be unscrewed when observing without glasses. If, on the other hand, you wear sunglasses or eyeglasses, it is advisable to screw them all the way in.

Can I look at the sun with binoculars?

No, it’s really risky: even a very brief observation could irreparably ruin your eyesight. And don’t underestimate the fact of leaving the binoculars exposed to direct sunlight either: it could cause fires and damage.

