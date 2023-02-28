It is 1995 and Ferrari is preparing to test in Portugal. The new driver presents himself on the Estoril circuit Michael Schumachertwo times Formula One world champion with Benetton (in the 1994 and 1995 seasons), and the Red team with a young Matthias Binotto.

Binotto: “I was a recent graduate and he was a world champion

“I was a recent college graduate and he a world champion with Benetton who just passed with Ferrari. In his very first test with us, he was in all-white overalls, with no sponsors, because it wasn’t yet the start of the following season. He spent only one day in Fiorano to get used to the car, we still had our last 12 cylinder back then. Then there we are transferred to Estoril for the first real test“, said the former team principal of the Maranello team in a meeting last week at the Panathlon Club in Parma.

“He showed us the clock, according to him we were late”

And in that meeting at Estoril, Schumacher made it clear to his new team mates what he would expect. “At 9 there was the green light and we were trying to figure out how to improve the development of the car – said Binotto -. Usually the pilot arrived at 8:50, just long enough to put on the suit, the helmet and get into the car. We arrived at the track at 8.30… E Michael was already there, sitting on the steps of the motorhome waving us the time. He told us that at 8 we had to do the meetingto talk about the program and decide what to do, to then have maximum efficiency at 9″. The Ferrari team was surprised because, Binotto points out, “with Alesi and Berger we were used differently“.