The Ferrari team principal is not there: “In Singapore 3 hours to decide on Perez who was not behind the Safety Car, today a few minutes to give Charles 5 seconds without even hearing the drivers. Then the crane on the track, the departure from stopped in critical conditions. This is not good, we will speak in the appropriate forums “

Giusto Ferronato – suzuka (japan)

“First of all, good and congratulations to Max Verstappen for the victory, he drove excellently throughout the season – said Binotto – I don’t want to comment on the FIA ​​decision, this time they decided everything in a few seconds without hearing the drivers. It is ridiculous and unacceptable, we will talk about it in the appropriate fora “. Mattia Binotto is not there. The Ferrari team principal attacked the FIA ​​hard for the management of this Japanese GP, especially with reference to the decision to penalize Charles Leclerc after a few minutes from the checkered flag, for cutting the last chicane. The 5 seconds inflicted on the Monegasque actually decided the championship, because Charles was relegated to third place and due to the full points awarded despite the 29 laps out of 53 played, Verstappen, first at the finish line, became world champion.

the method does not work — Binotto did not make it a championship problem, firmly in the hands of the Dutchman who would have celebrated in Austin or later anyway. Neither of merit, a penalty can also be received. The problem is the question of method, of decision-making methods. Because in Singapore, not later than a week ago, it took three hours to decide whether or not Sergio Perez had respected the distance from the Safety Car and was penalized. This time a controversial assessment (it is questionable that Leclerc took advantage of the chicane cut) was not investigated in the least, without even listening to the protagonists on the track. “The decision taken against Charles makes little sense, there was no advantage gained, he was in front and he remained in front, he had a few tenths and a few tenths he kept, the investigation note did not worry us in the least, but after a few seconds the decision of 5 seconds of penalty arrived without hearing the pilots “. See also For the athletes from Candia, 20 medals are looted and half of them are gold in the waters of the lake

the other criticisms — Another thing that Binotto did not like was the decision to start from stationary: “The start took place in critical conditions without a Safety Car – the Ferrari team principal told Sky Sport F1 – then we saw a crane on the track, all a series of events that show how the situation is not easy and absolutely needs to be improved “. “We will talk about it in the right places, they are unacceptable decisions, especially in the way they were taken, two infractions and two different ways of judging, with Perez who, poor thing, was unable to keep up with the Safety Car in Singapore. act and understand how to improve this situation because this is not good “.

fear for carlos — As for the race, this is Binotto’s analysis: “I spoke with Carlos briefly – he said with reference to Sainz’s accident – the aquaplaning was sudden, luckily it didn’t get worse because he stayed on track with other riders. who came from behind without seeing, critical situations, unsafe, the best thing would have been to start behind the Safety car, evaluate and decide what to do. The race pace? We will look at it calmly, the most likely hypothesis is that with Charles we pushed too much at the beginning, especially the front ones were destroyed, those initial laps to try to keep up with Max were decisive in the negative, it’s something to learn from. 2023? The car went well, you can play pole and victories even if Verstappen was better. There are 4 races left, where we will try to reach the result that has been missing a little too long, even if the evaluation of what we need is clear. ” See also A positive at Covid and skips the big match in Salassa between Brb Ivrea and La Perosina