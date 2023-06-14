Biraghi takes the field with the Italian national football team – Sport Marketing News

An unprecedented session of free kicks was held at the end of one of the training sessions of the Italian national football team which took place at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano in preparation for the Nations League Finals. In fact, the final moment of the training saw, instead of the usual barrier, three giant packs of freshly grated Gran Biraghi 100gwith the new pack dedicated to the national team, which will be on supermarket shelves in a few weeks.

Biraghi, a reference company in the dairy sector in Italy e Official Partner of the Italian national football team, has organized this nice initiative together with the Azzurri to get them ready for the next matches and will repeat it in a few days also with the Under21 team and the women’s national team.