Home » Biraghi takes the field with the Italian national football team – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Biraghi takes the field with the Italian national football team – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Biraghi takes the field with the Italian national football team – Sport Marketing News

An unprecedented session of free kicks was held at the end of one of the training sessions of the Italian national football team which took place at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano in preparation for the Nations League Finals. In fact, the final moment of the training saw, instead of the usual barrier, three giant packs of freshly grated Gran Biraghi 100gwith the new pack dedicated to the national team, which will be on supermarket shelves in a few weeks.

Biraghi, a reference company in the dairy sector in Italy e Official Partner of the Italian national football team, has organized this nice initiative together with the Azzurri to get them ready for the next matches and will repeat it in a few days also with the Under21 team and the women’s national team.

See also  The Serie A assembly prepares the football of the future

You may also like

Real Madrid Dortmund agree on Bellingham transfer, the...

ÖVV men move into the semi-finals of the...

Norway v Scotland: Facing Lionel Messi & co...

County Championship: Surrey complete second-highest run chase in...

New Orleans thinking about Ingram for pick #2?

Did any of the Spartans steam like Grealish?...

Milan, Thiago Almada new idea for the trocar

Berlusoni an Inter fan? Here is the whole...

Kick-off times for EM 2024 have been set

Marcell Jacobs vents: “I have so many fears....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy