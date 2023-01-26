Alessandro Birindelli, former defender of Juventus, had his say on the situation of the Old Lady.

Alessandro Birendelliformer soccer player Juventusmade statements to Tuttojuve.com. Here are his words: “Juventus-Atalanta? It was a match played openly between two teams that never gave up. It’s the best way to deal with problems on and off the pitch. Because now we’re discussing the latter, but let’s not forget that this year there has often been a problem with team attitude and injuries that conditioned the first part of the season.

If the successes are deserved, I don’t see what the bother is. This has always been a forward-thinking company and one step ahead of the others, I don’t see why they should be penalized for the work they have done. Like everyone I’m waiting for the reasons, right now I can only judge what is real: for me the sentence is scandalous.

The footballer motivates himself, because while we talk about injustice on the outside, everything is expanded for them. There is anger, the desire to do well, with the hope that all of this can be transformed into something positive to help win games. When these things happen, people get even closer to the team. I hope that all this can act as a trait d’union to mend that gap between the fan and Juventus, because affection and unity can be important weapons for achieving great results”. But in the meantime, with the imminent sale of McKennie, the web goes wild: “Chinè like Iva Zanicchi”<<

