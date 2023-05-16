Birra Castello alongside the Adriano Panatta Racquet Club – Sport Marketing News

From now Castle beerPadel beer and FITP official partner from 2022, will collaborate exclusively with theAdriano Panatta Racquet Club of Treviso as supplier and sponsor for tournaments and sporting events organized within the club. An opportunity, the one born from the partnership between the first 100% Italian capital beer producer and the club of the greatest Italian tennis talent, which will give the possibility of combining sport and conviviality in a first-rate context in the world of Italian sport.

within theAdriano Panatta Racquet Clubit will be possible to play on the Padel court named after Birra Castello and for all those who participate in the Birra Castello padel tournaments many new gadgets and prizes signed by padel beer.

“I am very satisfied with the agreement reached with Birra Castello. I am convinced that this partnership will give us great satisfaction. The world of padel and the world of beer have – traditionally – a strong bond and Birra Castello – an all-Italian excellence – marries this combination perfectly”- he declares Adriano Panatta, Sole Director of A&P International SPA

“Adriano Panatta and his club represent a point of reference for all tennis and padel enthusiasts in central Veneto and throughout Italy. – comment Eliano VerardoPresident and CEO of the Birra Castello group – This is why we strongly wanted this collaboration which will allow us, finally also in Treviso, to support tournaments and events related to padel, of which we have been the official beer for over a year, and at the same time become, between one match and another, the third favorite time”.