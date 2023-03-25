High ranking challenge in the stadium Ventura of Bisceglie where the Nerazzurri hosts and Corato, respectively second and third in the standings, face each other in the hope of winning and staying in the wake of Manfredonia victorious in the advance against Polimnia by 4 to 1, thus confirming themselves as leaders in this championship Apulian excellence.

In the stands there is the presence of both fans, which is not always obvious in these minor categories. Bisceglie from a recent but also remote past made up of several years of Serie C, with its own audience and a fairly well-known and consolidated organized support, albeit divided into two souls. Corato’s reality is smaller and more recent but still no less interesting and continuously active in the stands in recent years.

The local ultras make their entrance already half an hour before the kick-off and position themselves immediately behind their banner and their patches. They cheer in a compact and decisive way, without stopping for a moment during the race which they enliven with sometimes dry or in most cases prolonged chants, however always accompanied by the waving of the flag depicting the face of the beloved and unforgettable Captain Di Bari .

The visiting supporters, on the other hand, enter the sector a few minutes before the start and after arranging their patches, they immediately stand out for the lighting of a torch and for the waving of various black-and-green striped flags, then waved several times during throughout the course of the race. The cheering of the Coratini ultras was excellent, which I can hear even from a considerable distance. The slaps with which they accompany an incitement composed of the right mix of older choirs and choirs of more recent conception, some of which in support of the warned boys, are beautiful.

In the field, the Corato grabs the draw in the final and if the landlords take the now unbridgeable gap from the first place with philosophy, perhaps already oriented towards the imminent playoffs, the Coratos are more enthusiastic who, after having received and thanked the team below the sector, sing chants of respect and friendship towards the home fans with which they sing in unison some chants against Molfetta.