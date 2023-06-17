Bisseck first shot, but another one is needed in defense

Yann Bisseck, Aarhus defender is close to being the first reinforcement of theInter. The class of 2000 pleases with its versatility and room for improvement. However, he will not be the one to replace Skriniar. It is a player that Inzaghi will gradually include in the rotations, but who will not be the owner immediately. Marotta for defense continues to think about more ready goals. That’s why he went back to Eric Garcia.

Meanwhile, the company is also active on the sales front. Gosens will be the first to say goodbye, but there are many other players on the market whose farewell could revolutionize the squad.

Gosens away from Inter: 80%

L’Inter is close to the sale of Gosens at Union Berlin. The Germans, who will play in the next Champions League, aim to strengthen themselves to play a great season. According to Gazzetta dello Sportit is a deal worth around 20 million euros. However, the formula needs to be defined. The Nerazzurri are pushing for a farewell to hunt down Frattesi, but it is clear that all the pieces need to be put in place. However, the negotiation has begun.

Onana via dall’Inter: 55%

Inter and Chelsea continue to argue for André Onana. The Blues would have offered 40 million against a request for 50, but now they have to beware of Manchester United. Second calciomercato.com, the Red Devils, having let De Gea go scoreless, fell upon the Inter player. Onana would be an accurate indication of Ten Hag having him at Ajax. At this point an auction for the goalkeeper could be fed.

Bisseck all Inter: 100%

Yann Bisseck he will be Inter’s first reinforcement. There Gazzetta dello Sport, confirms the deal. Inter will pay the 7 million clause to Aarhus and will ensure the class of 2000. The mighty German defender will make a path “à la Thiaw”. In the last season he played 32 matches as a starter with 4 goals, highlighting important skills even in the setting phase. With Inzaghi he can be used both as deputy Bastoni and on the centre-right.

Frattesi to Inter: 80%

L’Inter has a distinct advantage over the competition to acquire David Frattesi. The Gazzetta dello Sport reports of an agreement already found with Sassuolo on the basis of a onerous loan with an obligation to buy. The parties agree on everything, but Inter must sell before giving the assault. In the meantime, Sassuolo is also listening to the other proposals, because if Marotta doesn’t close, they don’t want to be caught unprepared. However, right now, the player has great chances of moving to Milan.

Eric Garcia all’Inter: 30%

The big dream for the defense ofInter And Eric Garcia. The Spaniard is ready to leave Barcelona. The Nerazzurri have been talking to the Blaugrana for some time now and, second Sportmediaset, would have recently rekindled relations. The player is valued at around 15 million, however, Barca could open to a loan with the right to buy. That’s why Inter continues to insist.

David Luciani