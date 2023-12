In the 42nd minute Arnautovic gave Inter the lead, however, sparking protests from Genoa: according to Gilardino’s team, the scoring effort was spoiled by a foul by Bisseck, an alleged push against Strootman. Referee Doveri, after consulting with the VAR, confirmed the decision made on the pitch, validating the Austrian’s goal. In the VIDEO above the analysis of the episode with comments by Paolo Condò and Andrea Marinozzi

GENOA-INTER: HIGHLIGHTS

