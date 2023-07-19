BitMEX will become Premium Partner of AC Milan – Sport Marketing News

AC Milan e BitMEX are delighted to announce the continuation of their partnership, which will see the leading platform for crypto trading, already Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner of the Rossoneri, to become Premium Partner of the Club.

The shared path therefore continues in the name of innovation and commitment to excel in their respective fields between two international realities with an eye to the future, but also attentive to the theme of inclusiveness. AC Milan and BitMEX have in fact already collaborated on multiple initiatives, from the celebration for the victory of the 19th Scudetto to the support offered to the Milan Foundation to strengthen its social commitment and promote charitable opportunities such as the Padel Cup, the Milan Marathon and the Charity Dinner.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milanhe has declared: “We are happy to continue our journey alongside a partner like BitMEX, together with whom we intend to take further steps forward in the Club’s digitization, innovation and growth path, as well as to continue to support the many charitable initiatives promoted by the Milan Foundation”.

Stephan Lutz, CEO and Group CFO of BitMEXhe added: “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with AC Milan. In addition to the philanthropic projects we’ve collaborated on together, we both appreciate the spirit of competition and the sense of connectedness that comes with it. At BitMEX we try to include these values ​​in the services and products we offer: our new social trading feature, Guilds, allows traders to join ‘guilds’ and trade with each other“.