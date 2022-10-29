Bitter debut for Paola Egonu with the VakifBank shirt. The Italian champion was the best scorer in the Turkish Super Cup final but her performance did not help to prevent the defeat of Coach Guidetti’s team. The trophy is won by the other team from Istanbul, Fenerbahce, which returns to success after six years, thus hitting its fourth Super Cup.

Paola Egonu’s debut on the day dedicated to the Republic Day in Turkey. Before the final, played in front of five thousand spectators at the Burhan Felek Vestel Voleybol Salonu in Istanbul, the Vakif players displayed a banner with the words “The greatest guarantee of our freedom is our Republic! Happy 29 October” and the Turkish flag. well in sight. An anniversary that lasts 35 hours as per tradition since 1923, in memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the father of modern Turkey. Under the banner of patriotic pride, this is the most heartfelt historical anniversary in Turkey and also fueled in recent years by the Ankara government led by President Erdogan.

Returning to the game, Fenerbahce’s success was clear with a sharp 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-21) gained in an hour and 22 minutes of play. The eighteen-year-old Russian Arina Fedorovtseva, the best player of the final, was the real driver, who with the help of captain Eda Erdem and the other Russian champion, the opposite Anna Lazareva, signed a victory that will remain in the history of Fenerbahce. Impressive the numbers of Fedorovtseva, author of 19 points (39% in attack) and 6 aces, as well as those of Eda Erdem: 86% in attack and 4 blocks.

The match of Paola Egonu, top scorer of the match with 22 points (for her also 1 ace, 19 attacks and 2 blocks) and an attack percentage of 46% is of a high level. Five mistakes of the blue who missed a few shots especially in the topical phases of the match, such as in the final of the first and last set. In VakifBank the Brazilian Gabi is not particularly effective with only 6 points in the score (25% in attack), while the Dutch spiker Nika Daalderop is also not very effective (4 points and 25% in attack). For the Vakif there is already a certainty: this year no Grand Slam, successful last season.

For Paola Egonu positive notes from this match, which began amidst smiles. At the end there is a bit of sulking but the adventure of the Italian champion in Turkey is still to be written.