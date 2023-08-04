Home » Bitter departure of the first star in women’s football
Bitter departure of the first star in women’s football

Bitter departure of the first star in women’s football

The best female footballer in history leaves the World Cup stage with one final failure. Reactions to Brazil’s elimination show just how much Marta has made a difference in women’s football.

Marta playing the Brazilian national anthem before the game against Jamaica – what followed was a nightmare.

Alex Pantling / Getty

The day after the 0-0 draw against the Jamaicans, the criticism in the Brazilian press was furious, everything was being questioned: the coaching staff, the preparations, the system. At the same time, the TV stations are reporting record ratings, in the last group game 97 percent more people sat in front of the television than usual in the morning hour. In order to be able to follow the game in distant Australia, the Brazilians were allowed to show up later for work that day by government decision.

