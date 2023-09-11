Bitter Disappointment: National Sub-23 Baseball Series Suspended due to Economic Constraints

Bitter news for lovers of Cuban baseball as it was announced on Sunday, September 10, that the National Series for players under 23 years old will not take place this year. This decision adds to the disappointment following the conclusion of the 62nd edition of the National Baseball Series, which saw the Las Tunas team emerge victorious. Many had hoped that the National Series Under-23 years would provide a necessary competition for the training of new baseball talents.

Baseball in Cuba has become an event of extremes, with both budding athletes and seasoned veterans taking part in its “maximum show.” However, the increasing exodus of talent has significantly impacted the quality of domestic tournaments. Despite this, new talent continues to emerge.

The National Series for players under 23 years old had become a small cure for the loss of talent in Cuban baseball, allowing these young players to gain valuable experience on the field. However, due to the difficult economic situation faced by the country, this competition, along with several other sporting events, has been suspended.

Cuban television journalist Pavel Otero Gutiérrez shared this disappointing news on his Facebook wall, explaining that the economic challenges in the country have led to a reduction in the annual competitive calendar for various sports. The cancellation of the National U-23 Baseball Series, as well as other events such as the National Championship for 9-10 years, the final stage of Baseball 5, the National Women’s Baseball Cup, and the U-18 National Championship, have left athletes and fans astonished.

Unfortunately, the baseball fields in Cuba will remain silent in the coming months. The sounds of hits and fielding will have to wait, leaving athletes with regret and sadness.