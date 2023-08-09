BlaBlaCar seeks to expand: Now also on trains!

09/08/2023 and las 10:32 CEST

In addition to diversifying, they intend to become an international company

BlaBlaCar, known for revolutionizing car sharing, is drawing up an ambitious plan to become the definitive reference in ground transportation. The French company has its sights set on an intermodal future that includes not only cars, but also buses and trains.offering users a unique platform to combine different means of transport in a single route.

This new approach represents a paradigm shift for BlaBlaCar, which seeks to give users the freedom to choose the transportation option that best suits their needs. Adrien Tahon, BlaBlaCar’s vice president for Western Europe, points out that this change seeks to turn the company into a comprehensive ground transportation platform, where people can access all available options.

Although car sharing remains at its core, the company recognizes the growing investment in the rail sector in Europe and sees an opportunity to natural expansion.

This expansion towards trains will begin in France before reaching Spain, as revealed by the company. BlaBlaCar aims to create a platform that allows users to combine different means of transport in a simple and efficient way.. The company focuses on continuing to provide flexible options for users, without favoring a specific mode of transportation.

The BlaBlaCar story is one of constant innovation. 15 years ago, getting into a stranger’s car was unthinkable, but today, the platform has 8 million records in Spain and covers even small towns. His foray into trains, as well as buses, marks a new step in his evolution.