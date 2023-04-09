

WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive.

.

01:01:19 Std. .

Available until 04/02/2043.

WDR 5.

Athletes like Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali or Colin Kaepernick are not only known for their special sporting achievements. They have simultaneously influenced society in the United States and beyond through their political messages.

You can find our Sport inside podcast on “Activism – Why the athletes are no longer silent” here:

http://www.wdr.de/k/warum-athleten-nicht-mehr-schweigenThe Podcast “From Athletes and Activists: The Politicization of US Sports” at:

http://www.wdr.de/k/athletinnen-und-aktivisten-politisierung-sport



You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:





and on the Sport inside website:



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

