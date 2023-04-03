Home Sports Black point to Sparta for Křetínský’s visit to the judges. I am not writing off Pilsen in the fight for the title
Sports

Black point to Sparta for Křetínský’s visit to the judges. I am not writing off Pilsen in the fight for the title

by admin

The exciting battle for first place between Slavia and Sparta continues. Prague S won both, and Plzeň bounced back, which only took a point in Mladá Boleslav. Despite this loss, I would not write off Viktorka from Pilsen from the fight for the title. She played a match with zero behind after a long time and I believe that this is what can kick her up. Naturally, there is a lot of talk about the half-time visit of Sparta owner Daniel Křetínský to the referee’s booth during the match with Zbrojovka. This is a huge mistake and an act to be discussed by the disciplinary committee.

See also  Rugby, Benetton closed its Ioane jewel until 1924

You may also like

Houston Rockets, pronto l’assalto a Jaylen Brown?

Rafael Leão race against time, is Inter waiting...

Born into the wild!Wenling Gold Coast Mountain Race...

International federation announces return to China

DONNA DE VARONA’S 400 MIXED GOLD AT THE...

deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker – Corriere...

I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou...

New Merckx! Pogačar has conquered Flanders, but he...

Mourinho: “Whoever says the rest interprets the future”

First showdown of the Olympic boats in Mallorca

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy