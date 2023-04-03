The exciting battle for first place between Slavia and Sparta continues. Prague S won both, and Plzeň bounced back, which only took a point in Mladá Boleslav. Despite this loss, I would not write off Viktorka from Pilsen from the fight for the title. She played a match with zero behind after a long time and I believe that this is what can kick her up. Naturally, there is a lot of talk about the half-time visit of Sparta owner Daniel Křetínský to the referee’s booth during the match with Zbrojovka. This is a huge mistake and an act to be discussed by the disciplinary committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

