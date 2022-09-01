the case

From family intrigue to international inquiry, the step is short. There is a double investigation into the alleged extortion suffered by the Juventus champion Paul Pogba, who returned to the Juventus ranks after several seasons spent at Manchester United, in the Premier League.

The investigation by the French authority – born from the complaint presented by the Juventus midfielder in recent months – was added yesterday to the file opened by the magistrates of Turin to which the player, former star of the transalpine national team, addressed (as a victim) the July 16.

The file opened by the prosecutor Enrico Arnaldi Di Balme assumes the crime of aggravated extortion. Because Pogba, last spring, tired of undergoing pressure and repeated threats, would have paid a significant amount (100 thousand euros) to a clan in which, according to him, his brother Mathias would be involved – who actually asked him for 13 million euros to title of an unspecified “protection” guaranteed to him over the years. At the moment there would be no enrollment in the register of suspects.

According to reports from French judicial sources, Pogba was threatened in Paris in April by some masked men armed with rifles while he was in the city for commitments related to the national team. Three other members of the alleged gang would have shown up on July 14 at the Continassa sports center (but they would have done so a few weeks earlier in Manchester as well) insistently asking to come in to speak with him. The match would not have taken place also thanks to the intervention of the security, but two days later the Juventus champion presented the second complaint, this time in Turin. He investigates the Flying Police Squad.

The accusation became public after the champion’s own brother. Mathias – also a footballer but with a career unmatched to that of Paul – posted a video and tweet threatening to share “explosive revelations” about his brother. On a final note that sounds downright threatening. “You left me in trouble, you ran away and now you want to be innocent. When all is revealed, people will see that you are the most cowardly, the most traitor and the most hypocritical on earth. ‘ So far the facts.

But this story, which also risks upsetting relations inside the locker room of the French national team next to the World Cup in Qatar, leaves in the background an alleged family feud, a war between brothers (in which Pogba is the injured party) which is at the moment an investigative lead.

The statement issued by the footballer’s lawyers (also signed by Paul’s mother) following the publication of the first video is authentic: «The recent statements by Mathias Pogba on social networks – they wrote – are unfortunately not a surprise. They are added to the repeated extortion requests ». It is they who have linked the requests for money reported by the football player with his brother. In the midst of blackmail, stalking, guns and threats, he would also find a place for an alleged sorcerer.

The background, according to transalpine journalistic reconstructions, is an alleged “witchcraft” against Kylian Mbappé, ace of PSG and of the French national team against whom – Mathias dixit – Paul would have asked to launch an esoteric curse. But Paul Pogba, already heard by the Parisian magistrates, would have denied any involvement, explaining instead that in action there are “old acquaintances convinced that they must be rewarded for having guaranteed his safety for years”. Speaking of Mbappè, PSG coach Christophe Galtier reassured: «Kylian is in an excellent mood. I saw what was happening with Paul Pogba, but he shows no signs of annoyance or concern ». Pogba’s brother did not miss an opportunity to return to the social world: «Kylian now do you understand? – wrote Mathias assuring that he had the proof of the evil eye’s request -. I’m sorry for this brother: a so-called Muslim who deals with witchcraft. ‘

It remains to be understood how we got to this point in the Pogba family, until a few months ago a close-knit group. It does not seem that the social shoot saga has reached its last episode, but the next ones could also be written by the judiciary: a not insignificant detail. –

© breaking latest news