ROMA – In Italy the number of new diagnoses of bladder cancer. In 2022 alone there were 29,200 and there was a + 8% of cases per year compared to 2017, when they were 27,000. The most affected are men (over 23 thousand) but female cases also grow by 11% in five years. Above all, incorrect lifestyles are under accusation, starting with cigarette smoking which is responsible for 43% of male urothelial neoplastic pathologies and 25% of female ones. It highlights it Ficog (Federation of Italian Cooperative Oncology Groups) during a conference in Milan. Furthermore, for the experts it should not be forgotten that when it is possible to obtain an early diagnosis, the five-year survival is 80% also thanks to the latest advances in therapies.

“The main alarm bell is the presence of blood in the urine – notes the professor Joseph Procopiusdell’National Cancer Institute of Milan -. It is an obvious symptom that should be reported to your doctor and urologist as soon as possible. In 75% of patients the disease occurs in the initial stage and is confined to the superficial parts of the bladder wall. We can like this to intervene surgically with good chances of recovery. On the other hand, metastatic cases are more difficult to manage, amounting to around 7,300 a year in Italy. For these patients, the therapeutic options at the moment are still rather limited”.

Figog has activated the first national metastatic urothelial cancer registry, with unbiased support from Gilead Sciences. «We were able to involve – underlines the professor Carmine Pinto, Ficog president – over 50 centers with a uniform coverage of the national territory. The Saturn study is multi-centered, prospective and aims to collect data regarding the management of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma undergoing active treatment or supportive care in line with national and international recommendations. Through monitoring and subsequent data processing, we want to produce new scientific evidence about the effectiveness of the treatments".