On October 27, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Liaoning team lost to the Jiangsu team 90-91, and the Jiangsu team ushered in a 4-game winning streak. Blakeney scored 47 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, while Fogg of the Liaoning team scored 35 points and Zhao Jiwei scored 17 points and 9 assists.

Four quarters score (Liaoning team behind): 17-19, 28-31, 31-19, 15-21. Jiangsu team: Blakeney 47 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, Williams 11 points and 8 rebounds, Wu Guanxi 7 points and 3 rebounds, Cui Xiaolong 8 points and 4 assists, Zhao Luzhou 7 points and 7 rebounds, Wu Yujia 4 points and 6 rebounds. Liaoning team: Han Dejun 13 points and 9 rebounds, Li Xiaoxu 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Zhao Jiwei 17 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists, Cong Mingchen 5 points and 4 rebounds, Fogg 35 points and 6 rebounds, Zhou Juncheng 5 points, Fu Hao 4 points and 3 rebounds.

In this campaign, Zhang Zhenlin did not enter the squad, Guo Ailun was absent due to suspension, and Jiangsu team veteran Liu Zhixuan was on the sidelines. After the opening, the scoring leader Blakeney took the lead in scoring, while Fergie hit an empty three-pointer. Fergie scored six points in a row, but he also received a foul on Blakeney. Han Dejun hit the inside line three times in a row, causing Wu Guanxi to foul, and he scored 4 points in a row. The two teams entered the rotation, Williams hit a single, Fogg made consecutive foul free throws, and he contributed 10 points in the first quarter. Xu Mengjun hit the Jiangsu team’s first three-pointer, Fogg made a layup, and Zhou Juncheng made a strong layup to score 2+1. In the last 2 minutes, the Jiangsu team did not score in sports, and the Liaoning team led 19-17 by 2 points in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Blakeney hit a thrower, Fu Hao committed two fouls, and Wu Guanxi made a dunk from the bottom line. Zhao Jiwei made a layup to end the Liaoning team’s scoring drought, and re-entered Han Dejun to commit a foul. At the same time, Wu Guanxi grabbed his arm while fighting for rebounds inside and received an illegal foul. Blakeney made a strong three-pointer, and Jiangsu substitute Yan Shi ended up with a leg injury. Li Xiaoxu made a 3-pointer, Wu Yujia assisted Cui Xiaolong to eat the cake, and the Jiangsu team completed a small climax of 6-0. Han Dejun took the inside line, Blakeney made a three-pointer, and the Jiangsu team led 36-31. Fogg made a breakthrough and hit the board. Cong Mingchen scored another 3 and made another layup. The Liaoning team responded with an 8-2 spurt. After 3 draws successively, Shi Yi fouled consecutively, and also received a foul. Zhao Jiwei made 5 of 6 free throws, Fogg hit 3 points, and the Liaoning team instantly led by 6 points. To make matters worse, Wu Guanxi also ended up with 3 fouls. In the last attack, Blakeney threw a buzzer-beater. He contributed 23 points in two quarters, but the Jiangsu team was still behind 45-50.

In the third quarter, the Jiangsu team sent double foreign aid, and the two scored 8 points in a row, while the Liaoning team did not score in the first 3 minutes of the start, and the Jiangsu team overtook 53-50. The Liaoning team continued to shoot the iron after the suspension. Blakeney scored another 3 points and scored 30 points. Fogg stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer. Wu Yujia hit the bottom corner, Fogg continued to score in singles, and Zhao Jiwei made a foul and scored 2 points. Williams scored a hook, Blakeney made a layup, and he contributed 15 points in this section. Fu Hao played high, and Fogg stepped back for three points, but with the excellent performance of the double foreign aid, the Jiangsu team scored a 31-19 victory over the Liaoning team by 12 points in this quarter. At the end of the third quarter, the Liaoning team trailed by 7 points 69-76.

In the last quarter, Fogg scored 2 points for a foul penalty, and Cui Xiaolong hit a layup. He scored 4 points in a row. Even though the Liaoning team replaced Han Dejun, the team only scored 2 points in the first 3 minutes. Fogg made a strong three-pointer again, and Zhao Jiwei made a breakthrough to stop the Jiangsu team 76-80. Han Dejun made a tip-up at the basket, Blakeney made continuous sports battles, and Zhao Jiwei made a three-pointer to tie the score to 84. Wu Guanxi made 2 free throws and Han Dejun scored again. With 1 minute and 40 seconds left, Blakeney hit a long 2, Zhao Jiwei responded with a 3, and the Liaoning team led 90-89. Blakeney made another pull-up hit, and the Liaoning team violated the rule in 24 seconds. In the last 4.9 seconds, the two teams suspended three times. Wu Yujia made a steal, and the Liaoning team had no chance to foul. In the end, the Liaoning team lost to the Jiangsu team 90-91, and the Jiangsu team ushered in a 4-game winning streak.

Liaoning team starting: Han Dejun, Li Xiaoxu, Zhao Jiwei, Cong Mingchen, Fogg

Jiangsu team starting: Wu Guanxi, Cui Xiaolong, Zhao Suizhou, Wu Yujia, Blakeney

