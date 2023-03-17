Original title: Blakeney scored 34 points, Williams 24+11, Kendia defeated Tianjin to end the losing streak

March 17, 2023 at 19:30 Beijing time, in the 36th round of the 2022-2023 CBA League, Suzhou Kendia played against Tianjin Pioneer at home. Both teams wanted to end their losing streak on their opponents. Blakeney felt in the first quarter It was hot, but Tianjin scored more points and took a weak lead. In the second quarter, Suzhou’s internal and external offenses were not good. Tianjin took the opportunity to open the score and entered the second half with a 7-point advantage. In the third quarter, Suzhou regained its touch from the outside. Go-ahead, Suzhou found the offensive rhythm in the last quarter, Blakeney started the offensive mode to take over the game, Lin Tingqian’s three-pointer brought the game back to suspense, but Tianjin’s last-minute mistakes made the team lose hope of a comeback. In the end, Suzhou Kendia 104 to 96 at home Defeat the Tianjin Pioneers and end the losing streak.

In this game, three Suzhou players scored in double figures, Blakeney scored 34 points, Zhao Shuzhou scored 11 points, and Williams scored 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Five Tianjin players scored in double figures, Lin Tingqian scored 25 points, Jefferson 14 points, Tian Yu 14 points, Shi Deshuai 10 points, and Zhang Zhaoxu 16 points.

At the beginning of the game, Blakeney jumped into the basket with a three-pointer to kick off the game. Wu Guanxi made two free throws for a foul, Tian Yu made a jumper, Shi Deshuai made two free throws for a foul, Tianjin tied the score, and Blakeney made a jumper Three points again, Tianjin’s offense is not good, Blakeney with fiery touch, the game advances, helping the home team lead the visiting team 12-6. Tian Yu hit a jumper, Lin Tingqian hit a three-pointer and Tianjin scored 5 points in a row to close the score. Zhang Zhaoxu hit a jumper and Tianjin overtook the score to 13-12. Suzhou’s offense relies too much on Blakeney, and there is not much support from others. Players such as Zhao Suzhou can’t find the touch outside. Tianjin’s offense is more reasonable and maintains a weak lead. Li Rongpei has scoring contributions from the outside. At the end of the first quarter, Suzhou 22-24 behind Tianjin at home.

In the second quarter of the game, Li Rongpei made two free throws for a foul and Williams made a jumper. Overtake the score to 30-27. Lin Tingqian dribbled the ball for a layup, Jefferson made a layup, Tianjin scored 5 points in a row and overtook the score. The competition on the field was fierce. After the score was tight, Tianjin broke the deadlock. Rewritten as 40-36, Suzhou requested a timeout when the situation was not good. Back on the field, Suzhou’s offensive problems were still unresolved. Zhang Zhaoxu made an extra free throw, Jefferson made a layup, and Lin Tingqian also had a jumper. Suzhou’s timeout arrangement was not effective. Tianjin quickly led 45-36, and Li Nan had no choice but to timeout again . Zhang Zhaoxu made two fouls and made two free throws. Li Lutong and Blakeney made jump shots for the home team to chase points. At halftime, Suzhou trailed Tianjin 40-47.

Changing sides to fight again, Jin Xin made a jumper with a three-pointer, Shi Deshuai received an assist from Jefferson for the jumper, and Tianjin scored 5 points in a row to lead by double digits 52-40. Williams rushed to the basket and made two free throws. Zhao Latezhou made a jumper with a three-pointer. Tianjin’s offense was stuck in a bottleneck and no one scored. Williams and Blakeney made jumpers. Cui Xiaolong’s hook shot ignited the enthusiasm of the home fans. After the offensive climax of 0, Suzhou was only 51-52 behind Tianjin. Zhang Zhaoxu made two free throws and made one free throw and finally scored for Tianjin. Both teams were not good at sports and offensive at this time. Relying on sporadic free throws to score, Liu Zhixuan scored a three-pointer and Suzhou regained the lead. Blakeney made a layup with the ball, Suzhou 58-55 Taking the lead, Tianjin saw the score was overtaken and suspended. Back on the court, Lin Tingqian made a foul from the outside and made two free throws. The subsequent scores of the two teams on the court mainly came from the competition of foreign players. Blakeney and Jefferson competed on the outside. At the end of the third quarter, Suzhou completed a 71-67 overtake.

In the final quarter of the game, Jiang Bowen jumped into the basket with a three-pointer, and Tianjin was only behind 70-71. Blakeney took over the game with a fiery hand, and Liu Zhixuan also had a difficult outside shot. Suzhou’s 9-0 offensive climax pulled the score to double digits and led 80-70. Suzhou maintained a double-digit lead, Lin Tingqian scored 5 points in a row from inside and outside the line, and Tianjin narrowed the gap to only 79-85 behind. Liu Zhixuan made a low layup to help Suzhou stabilize the situation, Cui Xiaolong made two free throws for a physical foul, and Williams made a jumper. After scoring 6 points in a row, Suzhou led 91-79. Lin Tingqian dribbled the ball for a layup. After taking the lead, the players on the Suzhou court were not focused on offense and defense. Tianjin’s internal and external lines blossomed. They took the opportunity to play a 14-5 offensive climax, only trailing 93-96, with 2 minutes and 07 seconds left in the game. Suzhou’s third-line fast break, Zhao Lizezhou made a layup to break the home team’s scoring shortage, and Tianjin fell behind 93-98 and requested a timeout. Back on the court, Zhang Zhaoxu and Lin Tingqian made a mistake in cooperation, Blakeney missed a three-pointer, Tianjin made another mistake, Blakeney made a fast break layup and basically sealed the victory for the game, Tianjin Lin Tingqian made a super long-range three-pointer to keep the game suspenseful A mistake at the last moment ruined the team’s hope of a comeback. Suzhou finally won the game with free throws. In the end, Tianjin lost 96 to 104 away to Suzhou.

Suzhou starters: Blakeney, Liu Zhixuan, Wu Guanxi, Wu Yujia, Zhao Shuzhou

Tianjin starters: Lin Tingqian, Shi Deshuai, Tian Yu, Jefferson, Jin Xin

