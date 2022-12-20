Bledsoe scored 51 points, Shanghai men’s basketball team beat Jiangsu and won eight consecutive victoriesFly into the homes of ordinary people

The Shanghai Jiushi Men’s Basketball Team defeated the Jiangsu team 116 to 101 this afternoon, achieving eight consecutive victories in the CBA regular season. The Sharks’ foreign aid Bledsoe played well, scoring 51 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Caption: The official picture of Bledsoe’s eye-catching performance

In this game, the Jiangsu team was affected by the epidemic and only 7 players could play. But the players on the court fought hard. In the first quarter, under the leadership of foreign aid Blakeney, they played a wave of 10-0 scoring climax, occupying the advantage on the court. At the end of the first quarter, the Shanghai team fell behind 22-34. In the second quarter, the Shanghai team strengthened their defense against Blakeney, effectively limiting the Jiangsu team’s offense. Liu Zhengqing and Bledsoe hit consecutive three-pointers, and the Shanghai team gradually narrowed the gap. After that, the Shanghai team played another 12-0 scoring climax and overtook the score. At halftime, the Shanghai team led 59-52.

In the second half, the Jiangsu team kept the score gap at about 5 points for a long time. It was not until halfway through the fourth quarter that the Shanghai team relied on Bledsoe’s consecutive long-range shots to expand their lead to more than 10 points and successfully won. Contest. The domestic players of the Shanghai team also performed well in this game. Center Wang Zhelin scored 8 points and 10 rebounds, and Ren Junwei scored 19 points and 5 rebounds. The teenager Liu Zhengqing also played well, scoring 15 points and contributing 4 assists. Jiangsu foreign aid Blakeney also played in an all-round way, scoring 44 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

(Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)