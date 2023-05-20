Blikanec and collapse, she sent the title to Eden. Sparta itself is a frightening example

Slavia lost to Žižkov 0:3 at the end of April 2008, while Sparta increased their lead at the top of the table to four points with a draw at Bohemians 1905. She slowly began to plan the championship celebrations. “The title can be won earlier, but if it comes in Liberec in the last round, it will also be fine,” smiled captain Tomáš Sivok.

With three laps to go, his team had the direction in their hands. Two home games in a row, the rival, on the other hand, went away twice. However, one of the biggest blinkers of the Spartan rebel, Tomáš Řepka, changed everything. In the very first minute, he threw the ball at Aleš Best, who fell theatrically and referee Matějek mercilessly punished the stopper with a red card.

Penalty? We roll until the last minute, the opponents make mistakes because of it. Let everyone perceive it as they want, says Ladislav KrejčíVideo : Sport.cz

The weakened Sparta lost to Brno 0:2, then to Baník 1:2 and ended the black streak with a 3:4 defeat in Liberec. Already written off, Slavia won 3:1 in Olomouc and 2:0 in Mladá Boleslav, so even a 2:2 home draw with Jablonec was more than enough for them to blow the championship plugs. In the end, Rivala topped the table by three points. “Everyone wrote us off, probably even Sparta. Maybe that’s why we’re champions!” cheered Vladimír Šmicer during the celebrations.

Stormtrooper Tomáš Řepka had a flashback even in prison. What threw him off the most?Video : Sport.cz

Sparta now hopes that the fifteen-year-old ghost will not return. She leads by five points, and the first place after the regular season gives her an additional point in the event of a tie. They host Bohemians, go to Slovácko and finish at home with Pilsen. Slavia hosts Pilsen, goes to Olomouc and finishes at home with Slovácko.

“It’s not over yet, you guys know that! It’s not over until it’s over. We have three more matches!” thundered sports director Tomáš Rosický in the Letenské cabin after the crucial win in the derby over Slavia in the last round. Coincidentally, standing next to him was his colleague Sivok, who will also strongly advocate for the collapse of 2008 to not be repeated.