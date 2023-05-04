Blinken is open to the idea of ​​working with Beijing-breaking latest news

The United States is beginning to believe that China can play a peacemaking role and is evaluating the possibility of working together to mediate between Kiev and Moscow. Since Xi Jinping finally spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky ten days ago, this scenario has been circulating among the leaders of the Biden Administration, writes the respected David Ignatius in the Washington Post: first the Ukrainian military push, immediately after the joint diplomatic offensive to try to open negotiations and stop the war.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about it in an interview with Ignatius. Blinken is confident that the counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces (expected for this spring) “will be successful and will recover more territory”. At that point, “it is certainly possible that China has the clout to play a role in the effort to build a just and lasting peace.” THEThe US foreign policy chief now says there are positives to China’s 12-point stance announced last February. At first he had dismissed the Beijing document, arguing that it was an attempt to sanction the Russian occupation of eastern Ukraine with a ceasefire that did not provide for the withdrawal of the invaders. Given the latest developments, Blinken admits that the points proposed by the Chinese contain “respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries”, which implies the withdrawal of Russian troops. Other shared points are those on the “reduction of strategic risks” and on the no to the use of nuclear weapons. The White House considers that on these bases we can work together with China to reach a ceasefire. See also Dybala-Abraham make Roma fly: goals, assists and an extraordinary feeling

Zelensky has repeatedly said that Beijing must play a role of mediation (and guarantee). After Xi’s phone call, the report published in Beijing read that “all sides should seize the opportunity for a political solution to the crisis.” An appeal that evidently also asks Russia (and the United States) the question. Blinken says that the conversation between Xi and Zelensky was positive because the Chinese leader finally wanted to hear “the point of view of the victim and not just that of the aggressor”. In Washington they have the feeling that Putin does not like his friend Xi’s interventionbut that he doesn’t have the strength to explicitly say no, given that Russia is now the minority shareholder vis-à-vis China.