After the clashes in front of a high school in Florence, tensions also rise in Rome between members of far-right collectives and formations. Young militants of the Roman anti-fascist collective of Scuole in Lotta, on the night between 20 and 21 February, carried out a raid by defacing the headquarters of the right-wing movements, Gioventù Nazionale and Generazione Popolare, and also setting fire to the wreath next to the plaque in memory of Paolo Di Nella at Villa Chigi, one of the victims of that civil war which bloodied the 70s and 80s by killing young people from right and left.

A few hours after the 43rd anniversary of the murder of Valerio Verbano, a student of Autonomia Operaia killed in his home in Montesacro on 22 February 1980, a group belonging to the collectives, hooded and armed with spray cans, targeted the headquarters of the two far-right organizations in via Guendalina Borghese, in the Ostiense district, and in the Battery Nomentana area. A raid immortalized in a video then posted on social media, on which Digos is working.

Representatives of the Brothers of Italy spoke on what happened in Rome and tomorrow they will lay a new laurel wreath next to the plaque in memory of the militant of the Youth Front killed in 1983: the delegation will be led by the group leader in the Chamber Tommaso Foti and by the national coordinator Giovanni Donzelli. Foti expressed “profound indignation and indignation upon learning that a cowardly hand set fire to the wreath placed in honor of Paolo Di Nella” at Villa Chigi while Senator Marco Lisei requests that “the same attention paid to the events in Florence, where what happened must be duly ascertained by identifying the profiles of existing responsibility, is reserved for the news of the closure of the investigations being notified by the Prosecutor of Bologna to the alleged attackers of militants of Azione Universitaria for the events that took place in May 2022 “.

In claiming the action, the collectives, who today parade in a procession organized in memory of Verbano, write on Instagram that they have “sanctioned and closed the symbolic offices and places for the neo-fascist organizations within the city which at this moment, feeling institutionally legitimized since the new government, they have resumed an aggressive and intimidating activity in schools, universities and neighborhoods”. Words to which the militants of the Student Block respond, again via social media, who write on twitter: “set on fire a laurel wreath in memory of Di Nella by a group of Roman anti-fascists. Then you complain if someone beats him”. For its part, Generation Popolare on Facebook affirms that it will not “get dragged into this climate of hatred and violence and we will respond, as we have always done, by continuing to play politics with a smile and with the love for our country that distinguishes us”.

“The laurel wreath that, representing Rome, I placed to commemorate the memory of Paolo di Nella, a young militant of the Youth Front assassinated in 1983 while posting posters in the street, has been burned. No opinion or political claim can justify an act of such incivility that it can only be clearly condemned. I have already requested that the crown set on fire be replaced with another, which will be placed in the shortest possible time under the plaque dedicated to Paolo Di Nell”. This was stated by the Councilor for Culture of Rome Capital, Miguel Gotor.

“Setting fire to the laurel wreath in memory of Paolo Di Nella is a cowardly and unspeakable gesture that we firmly condemn. No political claim can encroach on such a barbaric and violent act. We have ordered the immediate deposition of a new wreath in his memory” . So on Twitter the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri.

