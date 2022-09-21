Home Sports Blitz of Arnaboldi at Cus Pavia Florens wins 3-0 over Binasco
Blitz of Arnaboldi at Cus Pavia Florens wins 3-0 over Binasco

PAVIA

The first day of the elimination rounds of the Lombardy Cup, which officially opened the 2022-23 volleyball season, immediately gave a hard-fought and very tight match in the women’s group G with Arnaboldi, a freshman from Pavia this year for the first time in Serie C, who conquered the PalaCus of via Bassi in Pavia by winning the tie break against the Cus Pavia of coach Diego Cervone.

The cussines won the first set 25-18, Arnaboldi snatched the second 23-25 ​​and, again with the advantages, the third period also ended, 26-24 again in favor of Cus Pavia. A decisive reaction from the Oltrepadane, however, in the fourth fraction with a score of 17-25 which led the challenge to the fifth set in which Arnaboldi led and won 10-15 thus perfecting the blitz. The other match of the first day of this group, Rivanazzano Volley Club-Volley 2001 Garlasco, will be played on September 28th.

Meanwhile, for the second day, tomorrow evening at 9 pm Cus Pavia will be back at home in the stadium in via Bassi against Rivanazzano Volley Club, while on Thursday evening in Dorno at 8.30 pm there will be a match between Volley 2001 Garlasco and Arnaboldi.

Florens starts well

In the women’s group N, the provincial derby between Serie D formations of clubs that have a first team in the higher category, or between Florens Vigevano and Tempocasa Binasco, ended 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-23 ) for the ducal formation. The other match scheduled for the first day of this group, Myvolley Energy System Cisliano-Basiglio Volley Milanotre, has been postponed to 27 September. Tomorrow evening at 9.15 pm in Cisliano Myvolley Energy System Cisliano and Florens Vigevano will face off, while at 9 pm the match Basiglio Volley Milanotre-Tempocasa Binasco will be played.

See also  Volleyball, easy draw in the Champions League: here are all the opponents of Imoco

There were no matches scheduled in the three-team group F, all from Pavia, which will start tomorrow evening at 9 pm in San Genesio with the match between Psg Volley San Genesio and Credito Cooperativo Binasco.

In the men’s field, the only team from Pavia involved in this edition of the Lombardy Cup, Universo In Volley Pavia included in the three-team group B, will take the field for the first match on Saturday 24 September at 21 in Carbonara Ticino against Pro Volley Abbiategrasso which tonight he opens the challenges of the group by hosting Bocconi Volley Milano at 9.15 pm. –

f.ba.

