The WSG Tirol ended the negative run in the Admiral Bundesliga with a thumping victory and initially took the top position in the qualifying group. After the last four defeats in a row, coach Thomas Silberberger’s team managed to break free on Friday evening with a 4-0 home win against RZ Pellets WAC. Thomas Sabitzer scored the second fastest goal in Bundesliga history after twelve seconds.

