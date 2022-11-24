Home Sports Blockades on one side, World Cup on the other: Chinese netizens’ ‘parallel universe’ – BBC News 中文
Sports

Blockades on one side, World Cup on the other: Chinese netizens’ ‘parallel universe’ – BBC News 中文

by admin
Blockades on one side, World Cup on the other: Chinese netizens’ ‘parallel universe’ – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/E6C3/production/_127757095_gettyimages-156444460-1.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Chinese President Xi Jinping is believed to be a fan.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is on its fourth day. Chinese media and social networks have paid great attention to this competition as always. It’s like experiencing a “parallel universe”.

The Chinese men’s football team did not qualify for the World Cup finals, but Chinese audiences have been paying close attention to the matches in Qatar through television and the Internet.

The scenes of World Cup fans enjoying the game and celebrating the victory in Qatar without masks and anti-epidemic controls made some Chinese netizens even more dissatisfied with the continuous blockade in their country.

On the other hand, the Saudi Arabian and Japanese teams, the two teams that overwhelmed the Chinese team in the Asian qualifiers to qualify for the World Cup, have achieved success in this week’s competition, defeating the traditional powerhouses Argentina and Germany respectively, and are also excited on the Chinese Internet. He lamented the stagnation of the Chinese men’s soccer team.

You may also like

Uruguay-South Korea 0-0 | Qatar 2022 World Cup

West Ham away from Rice’s renewal | Market

Shanghai and Shanxi won the men’s siege again,...

Calcio Fiori Barp, Mr. Sommacal sacked

777 Partners is targeting 64.7% of Hertha Berlin

World Cup “Little Wonton Wrap” Prince became popular...

Quincitava without limits The seventh win to stay...

TvB Experience: Edoardo on the bench for Treviso...

Beckham negotiates with a consortium of partners to...

Davis, Tiafoe with headphones during the US anthem....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy