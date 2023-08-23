Cement Company Close to Signing Long-Awaited Attacker, Reports Say

By Guillermo Sandoval – 22/08/2023 – 20:30hs CST

© Getty Images – Credit: Getty Images

The Blue Cross board of directors is working tirelessly to finalize a crucial contract in the current transfer market. The club is reportedly focused on securing the signing of a front center.

Recent reports suggest that Blue Cross is on the verge of completing the much-anticipated recruitment of the desired attacker. While the specific identity of the player remains undisclosed until all formalities are completed, some clues have been revealed about the footballer who has caught the attention of the Blue Cross leaders.

León Lecanda, an ESPN reporter specializing in Blue Cross news, stated, “They are very close to closing the deal, but they are keeping the name under wraps until everything is signed to avoid any potential setbacks. However, I can confirm that the player is a South American center forward who is under 28 years old and currently playing in Europe.”

Amidst this speculation, one name that has emerged is Rafael Santos Borre, a 27-year-old Colombian striker who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Javier Alarcón, a journalist, sarcastically remarked, “If they sign Santos Borre in Cruz Azul, it will be a fresh start with the club’s leaders.” Despite the sarcasm, this alternative has gained support due to the similarities between Santos Borre’s attributes and the requirements established by the Blue Cross board.

It is worth mentioning that Santos Borre’s rumored return to River Plate in the previous transfer market did not materialize as promised playing time at Frankfurt convinced him to stay. However, there are indications that the club has failed to honor their agreement, which may be why the Colombian forward is now actively seeking accommodation elsewhere.

The Blue Cross fans eagerly await the official announcement of the new signing, as the attacker is expected to bolster the team’s performance and enhance their prospects in the upcoming season.