Blue Jays Hire Carlos Febles as New Third Base Coach and Don Mattingly as Offensive Coordinator

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a significant addition to their coaching staff with the hiring of Dominican Carlos Febles as the new third base coach. Febles, 47, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent 17 seasons as a coach in the Red Sox organization.

During his time with the Red Sox, Febles coached 900 games in the minor league system and served as a hitting coach for three years. He also joined the big team’s roster as an infielders instructor in November 2017 and went on to serve as the third base coach from 2018 to 2023, contributing to the team’s World Series win in 2018.

Prior to his coaching career, Febles also had a successful playing career, spending six seasons as a second baseman for the Kansas City Royals from 1998 to 2003.

In addition to the hiring of Febles, the Blue Jays also announced that Don Mattingly will take on the role of offensive coordinator in addition to his current position as bench coach. These changes are sure to bring a new level of expertise and leadership to the Blue Jays coaching staff as they look to improve on their performance in the upcoming season.

