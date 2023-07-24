Blue Jays Rally in the Seventh, Avoid Sweep Against Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays Avoid Sweep with 4-3 Victory over Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE — The Toronto Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep by defeating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Sunday, thanks to a clutch hit by pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal in the seventh inning and a save from closer Jordan Romano.

In the ninth, the Mariners threatened with runners on second and third and only one out. However, Romano showcased his composure and struck out Julio Rodríguez on a 2-2 count, utilizing a powerful slider. He then retired Eugenio Suárez with a fly out to secure his 27th save of the season.

The Blue Jays found respite in the hitting prowess of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brandon Belt, who both homered for the second consecutive game. This offensive surge propelled Toronto to bounce back after blowing late leads in one-run losses on Friday and Saturday.

Remarkably, this was yet another closely-contested match between the two teams. Out of their last 11 meetings, ten have been decided by a single run or required extra innings. This season alone, all six clashes between the Blue Jays and the Mariners have fallen into this category.

Toronto’s Whit Merrifield kick-started the seventh inning by drawing a walk. He advanced to second base on Daulton Varsho’s sacrifice bunt and subsequently scored the decisive run on Espinal’s single off reliever Tayler Saucedo.

Guerrero showcased his prowess once again, equalizing the score at 2-2 in the fourth inning with a two-run home run that narrowly cleared the right wall. This marked Guerrero’s 17th home run of the season and his fourth long ball in just nine games since triumphing in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star Game in Seattle.

Contributing to the Blue Jays’ victory, Dominican players Guerrero Jr. went 4-1, scoring a run and recording two RBIs, while Espinal went 1-1 with one RBI.

On the Mariners’ side, Dominican player Julio Rodríguez went 5-1, while Teoscar Hernandez went 4-0. The Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez went 3-0.

This win provides a much-needed boost for the Toronto Blue Jays as they continue their fight for a postseason berth. With their resilience and skill, the team remains a formidable contender in the American League.

