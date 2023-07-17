Blue Jays Sweep Diamondbacks with Late-Inning Heroics from Danny Jansen

Blue Jays Sweep Diamondbacks with 7-5 Victory

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays completed a dominant three-game sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, securing a 7-5 win at the Rogers Centre. Danny Jansen emerged as the hero of the game, delivering a crucial three-run double in the eighth inning to provide the Blue Jays with a significant lead.

The Blue Jays received key contributions from Kevin Kiermaier and Santiago Espinal, who both collected two hits and drove in a run. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also played a pivotal role, breaking a two-run tie in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly.

Despite the sweep, the Blue Jays still face an uphill battle in the highly competitive AL East race. With a record of 53-41, they remain six games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays and five games behind the second-place Baltimore Orioles.

Pitcher Jay Jackson was instrumental in securing the victory for the Blue Jays, as he relieved Yusei Kikuchi in the fifth inning and retired all three batters he faced. This performance earned him the win, improving his record to 2-0. On the other hand, Diamondbacks pitcher Tommy Henry suffered his first loss since May 11 against the San Francisco Giants, dropping his record to 5-2.

Several players stood out for both teams during the game. For the Blue Jays, Dominicans Santiago Espinal had an impressive performance, going 3-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contributed with a 3-for-1 performance, including an RBI and a run scored.

For the Diamondbacks, Dominican player Ketel Marte delivered a solid performance, going 4-for-1 with three RBIs. Meanwhile, Cuban player Lourdes Gurriel Jr. showcased his skills, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

The Blue Jays will look to build on their sweep and gain ground in the AL East race as they begin a series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

