Blue Jays ‘very disappointed’ Ohtani chose Dodgers, manager says

Blue Jays GM regretful after Ohtani chooses Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins expressed regret that Shohei Ohtani turned down his team to sign a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atkins confirmed that Ohtani visited Toronto’s spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, and met with the team before ultimately choosing the Dodgers.

“We were obviously very disappointed with the outcome, and it was a very difficult phone call to receive, one of the most difficult in my career,” Atkins said. “At the same time, [it was an] incredible process and a group effort and collaboration that I feel very good about.”

Ohtani also met with the San Francisco Giants, who said they made him an offer comparable to the one he agreed to with the Dodgers.

Atkins ruled out the Blue Jays being used to get a better offer from a competing bidder, saying, “We felt very good about the process and absolutely feel like that was authentic and real.”

Since missing out on Ohtani, the Blue Jays have made moves to bolster their team, bringing back Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year, $10.5 million deal and adding Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a two-year, $15 million deal.

Atkins said the team is still looking to add to the outfield and designated hitter positions before spring training. He also mentioned that the team could be open to a trade, but they are not actively seeking to trade away from the major league team.

The Blue Jays went 89-73 last season and earned a wild-card berth in the American League for their third playoff appearance in four seasons, but they were swept for the third straight time, scoring a run in two losses at Minnesota.