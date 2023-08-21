Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Leaves Game with Finger Injury

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Leaves Game with Sore Finger

CINCINNATI — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the young star of the Toronto Blue Jays, left Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with a sore left middle finger. Despite a dominant offensive performance by the Blue Jays, who defeated the Reds with a score of 10-3, Guerrero’s injury left a cloud of concern over the team.

The incident occurred in the top of the fourth inning when Guerrero took a powerful swing at pitcher Hunter Greene and lost his grip on the bat. However, he managed to finish the turn and even drew a walk before being substituted by Cavan Biggio in the field during the bottom of the inning.

Manager John Schneider reassured fans that Guerrero’s injury does not appear to be serious, stating, “He’s day to day, but we think he’s going to be okay.” The team is hopeful that Guerrero will recover quickly and be able to return to the lineup soon.

This setback adds to Guerrero’s somewhat disappointing season thus far. With a batting average of .265, 18 home runs, and a .775 OPS, the young slugger has fallen short of expectations. After finishing as the runner-up in AL MVP voting two years ago, many believed Guerrero was on the verge of a breakout season, especially after his impressive performance in the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. However, he has struggled to maintain his power at the plate.

Fortunately for the Blue Jays, they have options to cover Guerrero’s position at first base. Cavan Biggio, who replaced Guerrero during the game, and Brandon Belt are both capable of filling in if Guerrero needs to miss any playing time.

As fans anxiously await updates on Guerrero’s condition, they remain hopeful that the injury is minor and that he will soon return to showcase his immense talent at the plate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

