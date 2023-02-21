Home Sports Blues: Mohamed Haouas on pole to start against Scotland
Sports

Blues: Mohamed Haouas on pole to start against Scotland

by admin
Blues: Mohamed Haouas on pole to start against Scotland

The first training session of the week open to the press, lasting only 20 minutes, preparatory to the match against Scotland scheduled for Sunday at the Stade de France (4 p.m.), confirmed the information published in L’Équipe du jour. To replace Uini Atonio, suspended, Mohamed Haouas seems in pole position in the minds of the staff to start as the right pillar. Sipili Falatea should be a substitute again, as against Italy and Ireland.

Regarding Jonathan Danty, back to competition with Stade Rochelais last weekend in Castres, he is currently out of the starting fifteen. The Moefana-Fickou pair seem to hold the rope. Romain Buros, who played Sunday night with UBB against Clermont, was spared and did not train. For the rest, no other change seems to be taking shape for this third match of the Tournament against Scotland.

See also  The US signs peace with Macron: "We were clumsy on submarines"

You may also like

Baldanzi has blossomed — Sportellate.it

The 10 weirdest marathons in the world

Aston Martin: Felipe Drugovich to replace injured Lance...

Obradoiro: signed Will Magnay – Sportando

Dani Alves: Brazilian kept in jail over sexual...

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for the...

Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe at...

«Who knows under the influence of which drugs...

Patrick Beverley: It was Bulls or Warriors. Est...

Rome, Dybala improves: Wednesday’s training was decisive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy