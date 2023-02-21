Regarding Jonathan Danty, back to competition with Stade Rochelais last weekend in Castres, he is currently out of the starting fifteen. The Moefana-Fickou pair seem to hold the rope. Romain Buros, who played Sunday night with UBB against Clermont, was spared and did not train. For the rest, no other change seems to be taking shape for this third match of the Tournament against Scotland.