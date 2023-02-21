The first training session of the week open to the press, lasting only 20 minutes, preparatory to the match against Scotland scheduled for Sunday at the Stade de France (4 p.m.), confirmed the information published in L’Équipe du jour. To replace Uini Atonio, suspended, Mohamed Haouas seems in pole position in the minds of the staff to start as the right pillar. Sipili Falatea should be a substitute again, as against Italy and Ireland.
Regarding Jonathan Danty, back to competition with Stade Rochelais last weekend in Castres, he is currently out of the starting fifteen. The Moefana-Fickou pair seem to hold the rope. Romain Buros, who played Sunday night with UBB against Clermont, was spared and did not train. For the rest, no other change seems to be taking shape for this third match of the Tournament against Scotland.