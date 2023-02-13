Sapa multinational company specializing in business software applications, announces an expansion of its strategic partnership with the BMW group to accelerate the digital transformation of the motor brand. On January 25, 2023, the deal was signed by both companies. Using the solution Rise with Sap, the BMW Group will move its entire SAP software infrastructure. The company will combine its cloud strategy with existing SAP S/4HANA systems, enabling joint innovation for critical business areas, including finance, spare parts supply, warehousing, supply chain and manufacturing. This will help the BMW Group digitize faster, more comprehensively and more efficiently in the future. Furthermore, within this partnership, which already has a long term, the BMW Group will have access to a cloud platform for end-to-end business processes.

Alexander Buresch, CIO and Senior Vice President, BMW Group IT, said: “This strategic decision will help us advance our leadership in digitization even faster. We are increasing the flexibility of our infrastructure and creating maximum scalability globally. And more importantly, this agreement allows us to bring business innovations to our customers and users much faster than before. That’s why I look forward to the next steps in this joint journey with SAP.”

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Board of Sap SE responsible for Sap Product Engineering, added: “Our two companies have been working together for 30 years thanks to a partnership based on trust. By expanding our partnership, we are taking a decisive step towards a digital future. In this way, SAP S/4HANA Cloud and our broad portfolio of solutions lay the foundation for companies to drive innovation and ensure the long-term success of our customers in a competitive world.”