It is the stars and stripes debut (from 5 to 8 January 2023) of the i Vision Dee to relaunch the medium-term strategy of a BMW group which, as already anticipated in recent months, is betting on an electric, circular and digital future . Therefore, it is no coincidence that the German company has chosen the prestigious showcase of CES (acronym of Consumer Electronics Show ) in Las Vegas to officially introduce the futuristic midsize sedan with a new essential design language. In addition to ensuring the voice control and driver assistance systems already present on board the vehicles on the road, in fact, this new model is distinguished by the innovations relating to the color change (through the development of a technology already applied, previously, on the iX Flow with E Ink), with the ability to customize the exterior of the car with up to 32 colors. All according to the parameters set by Dee, the Digital Emotional Experience born with the aim of creating an even stronger bond between people and their cars.

digital icons and smart display

“With the i Vision Dee we show what is possible when hardware and software merge – says Oliver Zipse, CEO of the German group – In this way we are able to exploit the full potential of digitization to transform the car into an intelligent companion The fusion of virtual experience with real driving pleasure represents the future for all car manufacturers, and also for BMW.” This concept car perfectly embodies the digital aspect of the future of the Elica house which, at the same time, takes another fundamental step on the road towards the next generation of vehicles, the new class. Among the equipment present on the outside (from digital icons that replace analog elements to innovations developed by engineers that allow the image of the driver’s avatar to be projected on the side window) and on board (including a steering wheel with an unconventional design) of the car, a renewed version of the Head-up-display that extends across the entire width of the windscreen stands out. In this way, after activating the screen, it will be possible to view the information on the largest possible surface, which becomes a display only when it is activated. From 2025, this innovation will be available in all models of the new platform. “With this vision, we look to the future and underline the enormous importance of digitization for our next product generations,” concludes Zipse.