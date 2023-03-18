Norwegian biathlon dominator Johannes Thingnes Bö celebrated his 18th win of the season in the Oslo pursuit on Saturday. The 29-year-old sprint winner triumphed in the penultimate race of the winter with a penalty loop ahead of Quentin Fillon Maillet, the defending World Cup champion from France, who had long been dethroned by him.

Third place went to fellow countryman Sturla Holm Laegreid, the second-best man of recent months. Simon Eder, who started eleventh, missed his best result of the previous week by just one place after a missed shot in eighth place. David Komatz finished 16th with two penalties.

Men’s pursuit (12.5 km): 1. Johannes Thingnes Bö NOR 32:34,0 1* 2. Quentin Fillon Maillet FROM + 32,7 0 3. Sturla Holm Laegreid NOR 49,1 1 4. Benedict Doll GER 55,3 2 5. Fabian Claude FROM 1:00,4 1 6. Niklas Hartweg SUI 1:08,1 0 7. Martin Ponsiluma SWE 1:19,5 4 8. Simon Eder AUT 1:25,1 1 9. Michal Krcmar Jun 1:27,5 1 10. Tommaso Giacomel ITA 1:27,9 2 16. David Komatz AUT 2:07,5 2 * Shooting errors = penalty loops

