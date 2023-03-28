On March 27, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Raptors played against the Wizards at home. At the end of the game, the Raptors defeated the Wizards 114-104.
Full game specific score:
21-37, 25-26, 38-24, 20-27 (Wizards first)
The player stats for both teams are as follows:
Wizards: Porzingis 26 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Kispert 19 points and 3 rebounds, Afdia 15 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, Davis 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Gafford 10 points and 8 Rebounds 3 assists;
Raptors: Van Fleet 28 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, Siakam 19 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists, Anunoby 29 points and 8 rebounds, Barnes 13 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Poeltl 12 points 12 rebounds.
