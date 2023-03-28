Original title: Bo Shenkong scored 26+6, Van Jordan scored 28 points, Anunoby scored 29+8, Raptors defeated the Wizards

On March 27, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Raptors played against the Wizards at home. At the end of the game, the Raptors defeated the Wizards 114-104.

Full game specific score:

21-37, 25-26, 38-24, 20-27 (Wizards first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Wizards: Porzingis 26 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Kispert 19 points and 3 rebounds, Afdia 15 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, Davis 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Gafford 10 points and 8 Rebounds 3 assists;

Raptors: Van Fleet 28 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, Siakam 19 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists, Anunoby 29 points and 8 rebounds, Barnes 13 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Poeltl 12 points 12 rebounds.

