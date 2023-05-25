Board Rai split. Green light to the directors of the news. Decisive M5s, Money votes no. Lucia Annunziata resigns

Lucia Annunziata has resigned from Rai.

“I arrive at this choice without any personal complaint: you will judge, now that you have the responsibility, the work I have done over the years”. Lucia Annunziata writes it in the letter sent to the top management of Rai, in which she announces her “irrevocable resignation”. “I arrive because I don’t agree with anything about the current government’s work, neither with regard to the contents nor the methods – he adds -. In particular, I don’t agree with the methods of intervention on Rai. Recognizing this distance is an act of seriousness on my part towards the company that you are preparing to govern. There are therefore no conditions for a collaboration”.

Green light from Rai’s board of directors for the package of appointments to directorates of publications and genres proposed by the managing director Roberto Sergio, including those of Gian Marco Chiocci on Tg1 and Antonio Preziosi on Tg2.

The appointments of Gian Marco Chiocci on Tg1 and Antonio Preziosi on Tg2 passed on the Rai board of directors – according to what is learned – with the vote against the president Marinella Soldi, the Pd councilor Francesca Bria and the councilor elected by the employees Riccardo Laganà. Alessandro Di Majo, on the other hand, abstained from the M5S. Three votes in favour, enough for the green light: those of CEO Roberto Sergio and the two majority councilors, Simona Agnes and Igor De Biasio.

“On the topic of the presence of gender equality there will be a strong trend reversal and an overall judgment can only be given when the overall framework of the appointments has been defined, above all after the identification of the deputy directors. Paths are built and not improvised. This governance has been at work for only a week”. According to what is learned, the CEO of Rai, Roberto Sergio, said this during the board meeting.

“Today’s choices clearly express the line with respect to the new course of the company: the balance between votes in favor and abstentions indicates that we do not intend to sign any blank bills; the individual decisions of the new top management will be evaluated from time to time based on the principles of pluralism, inclusion, gender balance”. This was stated by the Rai councilor, Alessandro Di Majo, in the M5s share, after the vote in the board of directors. “No foreclosure – he writes – with respect to the possibility of being able to share individual specific choices, but at the same time no discount on a careful evaluation of the merits of each of them”.

“What was reported by some newspapers on the fact that councilor Di Majo’s abstention vote on the board would have unblocked the center-right game on the Rai appointments is not correct. It is useful to specify that his abstention vote had no direct influence on the decisions taken today and even if he had voted no, nothing would have changed because at least 5 votes against would have been needed to block the appointments”. This was specified in a note by the M5s exponents in the Rai Supervisory Commission. “His abstention – they say – is moreover in full line with the vote expressed in the previous Board of Directors on the new managing director, and evidently expresses the will to avoid an a priori confrontation prejudicial to the company and evaluate the next moves of the current governance and of the government in general. As Movimento 5 Stelle we await them at the test bench of the next corporate decisions and above all on the prospect of a real reform of the public service. It is not just a question of revolutionizing governance, but of updating the mission of the public service making it more competitive compared to a market that seems destined to put Rai in serious difficulty. For this reason, we invite all political forces to confront each other so that all this takes effect from the next legislature”.

The Rai board of directors approved the update of the corporate organizational structure and formulated the opinion on the directors of genres and mastheads, proposed by the CEO Roberto Sergio. The organizational structure illustrated by the CEO, together with the indication of the heads of the corporate area, introduces new organizational areas, including direction Coordination of strategic initiatives as a point of reference for the activities related to the industrial plan, the sustainability plan and the service contract; in the radio publishing area, a new direction was created called Specialized Digital Radios and Podcasts.

As regards the newspapers – informs a note from Rai -,

Gian Marco Chiocci he will be the new director of Tg1;

al Tg2 va Antonio Preziosiwhich leaves Rai Parliament, where it takes office Joseph Carboni;

to lead the Radio News and Radio1 arrives Francis Pionati,

While Jacopo Volpi becomes director of Raisport and its genre.

For genres Stefano Coletta leave Prime Time Entertainment at Marcello Ciannamea and takes its place at Distribution.

Angelo Mellone will direct the Day Time Entertainment, Paul Corsini the deepening;

Adriano De Maio will guide Cinema and TV series,

Maurice Imbriale will direct Digital Contents.

For radio channels, head of Radio 2 goes Simona Sala and Marco Lanzarone assumes responsibility for the new management of specialist digital radios and podcasts.

In the end, Monica Maggioni takes office in the Editorial Directorate for the Information Offer.

During the meeting, the board also approved the renewal of the boards of directors of the subsidiaries, whose corporate bodies were about to expire:

to Rai Cinema are confirmed Paul Del Brocco in the role of managing director e Nicholas Claudius as president; Sergio Santo is appointed managing director of Rai Com, while Claudia Mazzola takes office as president.

Andrew Vianello he was appointed general manager of San Marino RTV.

“Rai information opens a new course. The newly appointed directors at the helm of the newspapers will be able to combine impartiality and right to report, at the service of citizens and viewers who deserve a public service up to their expectations. To Gianmarco Chiocci , Antonio Preziosi, Mario Orfeo, Francesco Pionati and Jacopo Volpi go my most sincere congratulations, certain that they will be able to do an excellent job with their great professionalism”. Thus, the president of the senators of Forza Italia, Licia Ronzulli.

“Congratulations and good work to the new directors of magazines and genres. A task of great responsibility awaits them: that of giving new life and a new course to Rai. It is a good thing that the board of directors gave the ok to the appointments in a short time so that we can start again immediately and with enthusiasm. The supervisory commission of which I am a member will monitor, as it falls under its institutional task, that pluralism is guaranteed in the main Italian cultural enterprise”. Thus the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Gianluca Caramanna.

“My best wishes for a good job to the Rai directors Gian Marco Chiocci, Antonio Preziosi, Francesco Pionati, Jacopo Volpi, and to Mario Orfeo for his confirmation at the helm of Tg3. The board of directors, led by the new managing director Roberto Sergio, has chosen professionals of the highest profile who will know how to base the guarantee of pluralism, which is fundamental for the public service, on experience and competence”. This was stated by the vice president of the Chamber and Forza Italia parliamentarian, Giorgio Mulè, commenting on the package of appointments launched today by the Rai board of directors.

Read the full article on ANSA.it