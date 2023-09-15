Bobby Marks: Gone are the days of players being held up waiting for trades

The new NBA rules prohibit Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers from reaching a possible agreement in which Dame could remain away from the team while waiting for a trade to materialize.

However, the two parties do not seem interested in this type of agreement but it would now be prohibited by the NBA.

“If they were to reach that agreement, the NBA would fine the franchise significantly,” Bobby Marks said.

“Let’s see what will happen with Lillard and with James Harden who also requested a trade from the 76ers. The days of resting players because they want to leave are over.”

