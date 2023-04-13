Loading player

The latest controversy around BoboTV, a live video entertainment format born in 2021 and now firmly entered the media debate around football, developed last week, when Roma coach José Mourinho took a few minutes at a press conference to respond to the criticisms that the former footballer Antonio Cassano had addressed to him: in a nutshell, Cassano had criticized Mourinho accusing him of making his teams play badly, Mourinho had replied by claiming that Cassano had not won anything important in his career, despite has been one of the greatest talents in Italian football of the last twenty years (Cassano retired in 2017).

Beyond the controversy and discussion between the two, much attention has once again focused on BoboTV, a product that is in some ways unique in Italy, hosted by four former footballers: Christian Vieri, Daniele Adani, Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola, who discuss football via videoconference, live for a couple of hours twice a week, telling anecdotes unknown to the less specialized public and without too much hesitation, even at the risk of offending coaches and other players. In the last year, BoboTV, which is broadcast on the Twitch streaming platform and whose contents are then widely disseminated on social networks, has attracted various criticisms and has also ended up in national sports newspapers several times, causing reactions and anger, but also a lot of interest and curiosity.

In general, BoboTV can be considered a successful experiment in terms of following and numbers, but also for the attempt to innovate the narration of football events.

In fact, one of the most appreciated things is the way in which the four presenters talk about football and get their interviewees to talk: in a direct and much more spontaneous way than we are used to hearing comments on football in traditional television broadcasts, in press conferences or in post-game interviews. Often the interviewees are well-known and highly relevant personalities, such as Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Gigi Buffon, just to name a few.

It is a way of communicating that in recent years has also spread outside Italy: for some time there has been talk of an increasing number of sportsmen who tell their stories in the first person, without the filter of more traditional journalism, exploiting social networks in particular . In the United States, one of the best-known cases involved basketball player Draymond Green and his podcast Draymond Green Show.

Vieri, Adani, Cassano and Ventola claim to be independent in talking about football, unlike the “traditional” and professional commentators of the sector, and they say they are defenders of football for the “love of the game”. Part of their success seems to depend on the fact that the discussions often start from strong and controversial oppositions: such as between “good game” and “search for the result”, between “extreme tactics” and “technical quality”. This rhetorical tool is used to engage and animate debate, even with direct attacks.

According to Lele Adani, former defender and now commentator for Rai (after a few years with Sky), there would be other things that have contributed to the success of BoboTV: «The first is time, we have what we want and we can take all the space we used to talk about a specific topic. If we want to stay up for an hour Kvaratskhelia (Naples player, best rookie of this championship, ndr) we can do it and people are behind us, because maybe that day they share our same amazement. The second is the form: we go on the air in a sweatshirt, we drink coffee when we need it, we laugh spontaneously as if we were at the bar, we speak with the language of those who are not afraid of being judged. The third is the absolute freedom to choose: we are authors of ourselves, there is no script to follow».

With this way of narrating football, which has to deal with the impossibility of showing images of the game due to issues related to rights, BoboTV quite clearly divides fans and detractors: the former are quite numerous, especially among young people, and appreciate the direct and engaging way of dealing with topics. The latter criticize a slightly too personalistic approach, the sometimes radical opinions, the absence of filters and structures in the narration (considered instead by the former as a merit).

The language used and the expressive forms, very immediate and deliberately “for bars”, avoid the classic phrases made by footballers, but lend themselves to criticism for slang expressions, profanity and extreme simplicity. Cassano during his career as a footballer was much imitated for his accent and dialectal vocabulary, Vieri was known as a man of few words: the lexical evolution was limited, BoboTV almost makes him an identity sign, lending itself to criticism.

However, BoboTV has carved out an important space for itself in the panorama of football debate, especially considering that it began as a pastime between four friends during the pandemic, live on Instagram.

Adani always says: «The first time it began with a charity initiative on Vieri’s Instagram profile, which invited one guest at a time live: it was the second or third day of lockdown. Then his live broadcasts began to become a daily appointment, Ventola often opened them, I closed them, but the highlight was Cassano’s speeches, who combines great football knowledge with few brakes when it comes to expressing an opinion ».

The immediate success, with thousands of people following the chats, convinced Vieri to institutionalize the meetings and move them to the Twitch platform, also thanks to the support of a communication agency (Futura Management). Christian Vieri, former striker of the national team, Juve, Inter, Milan and Atletico Madrid (among others), is in fact the most popular in the group as well as the one with the most entrepreneurial activities, undertaken after his retirement. Twitch at the time was a platform mainly used for streaming video games, BoboTV accompanied and in a certain sense anticipated its conversion to a “talk” platform on different topics.

Two years after its launch, BoboTV has 500,000 followers on the platform, over 25 million “viewed minutes”, 20,000 average viewers for live broadcasts, 360,000 unique users for each episode. These are high numbers, but they become very high if we consider the views on other social networks, on YouTube, on the various sites, not just sports, which frequently reflect the opinions and comments presented in the programme. The audience is predominantly male (80 percent), the age of the users is mostly in the 18-35 age range.

The programming was initially set for Mondays (three-hour program) and for Fridays (two hours), in recent weeks the slightly shorter “Triplice fischio” format has been added after the Champions League evenings. The four are assisted by a technician/director and for a few months they have also had a studio at their disposal in Milan. During live they sometimes involve viewers, who are sent live, especially if they have expressed opinions or opinions considered interesting in the Twitch chat.

As the weeks and months went by, the roles of the four protagonists were defined: Lele Adani plays the role of “conductor” and introduces the topics, Vieri is the first columnist, Cassano is the sapper with the clearest and most controversial opinions, Ventola is shoulder and “normalizer”. The success with the public has led to the inclusion of sponsors, the sale of merchandising, a tour on the beaches in the summer and also in the theatre. The four also recorded a song and landed on Rai, which during the World Cup in Qatar entrusted them with a daily strip of about ten minutes, after the late afternoon match.

On that occasion, BoboTV advertised the high ratings, often the result of the “pull” effect created by the games, but the product it has also been criticised: the new format of a few minutes and the new location seemed to adapt with difficulty to the characteristics that had made it an online success. Adani says: «In reality, in my opinion, our style also works in the dimensions of the “pills”; it was a different thing and the public had to get used to it, but the results were good».

The online format is particularly interesting and really different from a classic televised football debate when the four protagonists host a coach or a footballer. In these two years, high-level personalities have passed through BoboTV such as former players Francesco Totti, Ronaldo, Daniele De Rossi, coaches such as Roberto Mancini, Fabio Cannavaro, Roberto De Zerbi and Pep Guardiola (the latter never grants interviews outside the appointments related to the matches of the team he coaches, so his presence was almost a unique event, worldwide).

In these situations colleagues and ex-colleagues, often linked by mutual acquaintances if not by personal friendships, are more open than in more formal interviews. The story thus becomes more personal and interesting, the closeness between the interviewee and the interviewers makes the dialogue more spontaneous, constructive and enjoyable. Adani says that guests perceive the pleasure of participating in a different context, abandoning some classic roles, and of telling their story in a conversation that is almost perceived as a private conversation, despite being a public context, even quite “crowded”.

However, Adani points out: «Not all former athletes are also communicators, so having played is not a sufficient condition. It gives you an advantage, but then you have to know how to use it». BoboTV aims to expand, with new formats, new locations, possible television returns: the long-term goal is to obtain the possibility of showing images, highlights or complete matches (which are covered by rights, sold through tenders involving investments important).