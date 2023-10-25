Boca falls defeated and suffers two injuries shortly before the Libertadores final

25/10/2023 and las 05:54 CEST

Boca Juniors experienced a fateful night this Tuesdaywhich not only lost to Racing Club on the tenth round of the Argentine Soccer League Cup, but suffered injuries to two players with 11 days left until the final of the Copa Libertadores against the Brazilian Fluminense.

It was the match of the day and For the Xeneizes it ended up being a nightmare (2-1), against the Academy no lesswho had not won at home for three days.

Those of Rubén Capria, who relieved Fernando Gago at the head of the albiceleste bench, They went ahead with a shot from midfielder Emiliano Vecchio in the 73rd minute.

The Auriazules tied the match thanks to a shot from striker Miguel Merentiel in the 93rd minute and, when everything indicated that the match would end in a draw, captain Leonardo Sigali gave his team the victory after a corner placed by Vecchio.

Beyond the bad situation in Zone B, far from the positions that give the right to the ‘playoff’, The worst was the departure due to injury of Darío Benedetto and Nicolás Valentini. However, after the match, coach Jorge Almirón expressed his confidence that “both can arrive” for the duel against Fluminense on November 4.

For its part, Racing was just one point away from reaching the Copa Sudamericana positions and is second in Zone B, behind the leader, Belgrano.

The other match in that group ended with goalless tie between Unión and Defensa y Justicia.

With this tie, the ‘Halcón de Varela’ gives up one point in its aspiration to remain in the positions of the Annual Table which gives the Libertadores the right and leaves them with one advantage over Godoy Cruz, who plays on Thursday against Newell’s, and two over San Lorenzo and Rosario Central.

Precisely, The ‘Canallas’ also completed the last match without goals of Zone A played today before the Córdoba Institute.

Before, Huracán obtained three important units to remain firmly in the League Cupin which for the moment they would be classified for the next phase, in addition to continuing their panicked flight from the relegation places.

El Globo beat Argentinos Juniors 1-2, despite the fact that El Bicho began scoring through Federico Redondo (m.21). However, two goals from Ignacio Pussetto in just four minutes (ms.48 and 52) turned the score around.

In the remaining match, Barracas Central fell at home (1-2) against Gimnasia de La Plata and both continue to watch the descent with a certain distance.

The day continues this Wednesday, with the dispute of the Zone A matches Arsenal-Colón, Barracas Central-Gimnasia, Atlético Tucumán-Talleres and River Plate-Independiente, and Zone B Belgrano-Central Córdoba.

