After the match between Boca Juniors e Atletico Tucuman, valid for the first day of the Argentine Superliga, the videos of the numerous inconveniences recorded during access to the pitch have gone viral. In addition to this, there is also the fall of the fan from the stands, who ended up seriously injured. For this reason, Justice is investigating what happened at the Boca stadium: in fact, there could also be sanctions heavy.

“Based on all the information circulated on the networks, an official proceeding was initiated to specifically investigate the omission of control, due to various episodes detected upon entering the stadium, and also by a fan jumping from one sector to another up to the number of spectators in a clearly irregular way”, were the explanations that sources of Justice have provided.

What happened according to the police report is that, around the Bombonera last Sunday, there were many more people than those allow, which is why access to the stadium has brought in more people than the stadium could host. All of this was also witnessed by the videos that have been circulating on social media these days.

For the moment it doesn’t seem possible that they can emerge as early as this week sanctions. That’s why the Xeneizes should be able to play calmly this Sunday against Central Córdoba always at the Bombonera. But be careful, because it is not the first time that the stadium has been at the center of the storm. Indeed, there is already a precedent: last year Boca had to pay a fine of 2.000.000 of pesos by omission of precautions related to organization and safety in nine home games played between 2021 and 2022. See also After the Serie A Champions League seats are divided, AC Milan will take the lead in the championship – yqqlm

