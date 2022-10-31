Home Sports Bocchetti’s bitterness: “We don’t deserve this ranking, without the expulsion we would have won”
Sports

Bocchetti’s bitterness: “We don’t deserve this ranking, without the expulsion we would have won”

by admin
Bocchetti’s bitterness: “We don’t deserve this ranking, without the expulsion we would have won”

The Gialloblù coach: “We gave everything in ten, the path is the right one. In Monza to play a great match”

Salvatore Bocchetti comments to Dazn about the defeat of Verona against Roma.

“We do not deserve this classification, but we have seen that even in ten we have given everything. Perhaps in eleven we would not even have drawn, indeed I have no doubts that we would have made a full result. episodes in which we were naive. The road is right, I’m sure. Head held high, as the cheers of the fans show. It can’t always go wrong, we keep pedaling. The results help, but the only way I know is work . We will analyze the mistakes and try to play a great match in Monza Mourinho’s compliments? It’s always nice, I would have preferred to have a few more points. Now we have to forget the game, look ahead and think about Monza “.

October 31, 2022 (change October 31, 2022 | 9:08 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  MotoGP of Aragon: Marquez and Miller fly in free practice, Rossi far away

You may also like

Rome, Mourinho: “Volpato? I’ve always believed in this...

Verona-Rome: Volpato, the 18-year-old goalscorer who always scores...

Lukaku and Boiocchi, the photo of 2019 between...

Bermuda Championship Pavor won the championship, Yu Junan...

Moser remembers Giorgio Vannucci –

Premier League – Rashford scores 100 goals, C...

Yellow to Milinkovic, the Lazio protest in a...

Volley Super Cup: 3-0 in Modena, Civitanova in...

Tim Burton: “I always felt like Wednesday as...

Verona – Rome: live Serie A Football live...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy