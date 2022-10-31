“We do not deserve this classification, but we have seen that even in ten we have given everything. Perhaps in eleven we would not even have drawn, indeed I have no doubts that we would have made a full result. episodes in which we were naive. The road is right, I’m sure. Head held high, as the cheers of the fans show. It can’t always go wrong, we keep pedaling. The results help, but the only way I know is work . We will analyze the mistakes and try to play a great match in Monza Mourinho’s compliments? It’s always nice, I would have preferred to have a few more points. Now we have to forget the game, look ahead and think about Monza “.