Body and mind: that’s why surfing is good for you

Il what surfing is good for those who live near the sea and the waves know it and can grant themselves the gift of gods every day physical, mental and emotional benefits of surfing. Taking a board and going in the water is a gift of life, even for those lucky enough to be able to do it every day: surfing keeps the body fit, improves mood, keeps the brain young and is fun, all in a world , and in a community, with a culture of its own and waiting to be discovered.

Surfing is good for you: here are 8 reasons to practice it

Mood, body, health, well-being, stress, sleep: there are at least 8 very valid reasons to start surfing.

Surfing improves the cardiovascular system

It’s not just when you’re surfing standing up on the board but there’s also the whole part where you paddle with your arms to go out to sea, in the best spot to catch the wave: back and forth it’s a fantastic and fun interval training which improves heart health and lung capacity.

Makes you forget the stress

We are at the runner’s high level, the state of euphoria that runners experience: fun, excitement, adrenaline generate a natural state of euphoria that makes you forget stress and puts you in a good mood.

Surf, sea and sun are good for bones and skin

Ok, better some precautions to protect the skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s UV rays, but having said that the sun and vitamin D are good for the bones, regulating the levels of calcium and phosphorus in the blood, and also makes the skin healthier and more beautiful.

Surfing strengthens the muscles

Surfing is a complete sport that strengthens the muscles of the whole body: the arms, to row, the core to keep balance on the board, the legs to tame it in the waves: you don’t notice it, but while you’re having fun, you intense full muscle work like few other sports.

Surfing makes you lose weight

Cardio exercise, muscle engagement, interval training: put it all together and understand why in 1 hour of surfing in the waves you can burn more than 500 calories without realizing it, one of the best sports to do on the beach to lose weight.

Surfing improves balance and joint mobility

Training on unstable surfaces is the new frontier of fitness and athletic preparation, as demonstrated by the success of the swiss-ball, one of the most popular home fitness tools, or the SUP-yoga, SUP-fitness, SUP pilates and similar. And surfing you do it without realizing it and having fun.

Create self-esteem

It is the mechanism of the challenge, small or large, with its own limits: trying and trying again, failing and succeeding are the virtuous cycle for creating self-esteem, pushing one’s limits forward, learning new things, improving, evolving, feeling more fulfilled. A great self gratification.

The surf will make you rest better

After a day of surfing you are tired, satisfied and happy: the ideal conditions for sleeping peacefully and being able to truly rest.

Credits photo: CC Pixabay

