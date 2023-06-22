Body map: If Neuer is sure to return to a goal, Sommer wants to leave the team, Bayern will sell Nubel and will bring it back – yqqlm

Original title: Body map: If Neuer is determined to return to a goal, Sommer wants to leave the team and Bayern will sell Nubel and will bring a buyback

Live broadcast, June 22. There are many goalkeepers in the Bayern team, but “Sports Bild” said that the situation in this position is relatively clear. Neuer is regarded as one goal by coach Tuchel. Sommer and Nubel are likely to leave the team.

Since returning to training on May 9, Neuer, who had previously broken his calf, has continued his comeback as planned, even with some minor muscle problems. “Sports Bild” reported that Neuer’s goal is to return to the team when Bayern starts training on July 13 and participate in all training with the team.

That’s good news for coach Tuchel, but it has other consequences for the other two goalkeepers. Reports suggest Neuer’s status at the club has been strengthened despite months of absence as his ‘rival’ Nagelsmann has been sacked and new boss Tuchel is counting on him to be a goalkeeper and leader .

In addition, Sommer, who joined in the winter window, was not completely convincing, so he now has a clear tendency for his future: in order to keep his main position in the Swiss national team, he needs to have a stable appearance before the European Cup, so Sommer hopes to leave the team when Neuer returns to his former form during the preparation period.

As for Nubel, who ended his loan at Monaco and returned, his prospects are even worse. It is reported that he and his agent are planning a transfer this summer. The player’s contract is until 2025. In the past few months, he has repeatedly emphasized that he does not want to return to Bayern as a second goal. “Sport Bild” stated that Nubel wants to play in the European war, and Bayern will stipulate a buy-back clause in his contract with the new club.

According to the “Sports Bild” news, the situation that further prompted Nubel’s plan to leave the team is that Bayern is planning to return the goalkeeper coach Tapalovic, who was fired in February this year. Due to the lack of communication between the two sides during Nubel’s loan at Monaco, he should not be able to imagine working with Neuer’s close friend.

As for what role Tapalovic will play after his return, it is still unclear, but he may become Neuer’s close partner again, and there will be a certain division of labor between him and the current goalkeeping coach Rechner. And for Neuer, the return of his close friend is yet another proof that he will continue to be the No. 1 goalkeeper.

