Bodybuilding: Andrea Presti for the 3rd consecutive year at Mr. Olympia

For the 3rd consecutive year Andrea Presti, icon of Italian bodybuilding, qualifies for “Mister Olympia” (the most important international bodybuilding event is held annually in the United States since 1965), this year in program from November 2 to 5, 2023, in Orlando (Florida/USA), at the Orange County Convention Center.

The blue athlete won the “Mr. Big Evolution Pro” in Estoril in Portugal, one of the most important competitions, in Europe, on the IFBB Pro circuit (International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness), thus managing to repeat the successes obtained, in the same competition, in 2021 and 2022. Presti challenged the big names in the sector in the “Open” bodybuilding category (i.e. without weight limits)

“The victory in Portugal is a historic achievement on a personal level, because it crowns so many sacrifices made, but it is also a source of great pride, because, for the 3rd time in three years, I will be able to represent Italy in the USA, the reference market world bodybuilding. This year then, compared to the recent past, accessing the finals of Mr. Olympia was doubly difficult. In fact, it was mandatory (by regulation) to conquer at least one victory in the 2023 IFBB Pro calendar. The happiness is therefore double because I won in Portugal, where I conquered this 1st place for the 3rd consecutive year” declares Andrea Presti. “At the same time it is a victory for the whole movement, because I know I can represent a rapidly growing sport. A discipline, among other things, that can still grow a lot and participation in Mister Olympia is a unique business card, as well as an emotional accelerator for many young people who intend to approach the specialty, in the present and in the future. The goal I just achieved is not just a personal victory, but that of an entire team that follows me throughout the year. From a technical-competitive point of view, a special thanks goes to my coach. Mauro Sassi is a guide, as well as a friend, and he pushes me, every day, to improve myself, starting from a correct motivational path and mental discipline ”.

The champion from Brescia has been bringing Italian bodybuilding to the top of the world for several years (28 years after the last participation, at the Mister Olympia, by an Italian athlete) and is a point of reference for thousands of practitioners in the sector.

The blue athlete (originally from Val Camonica, and raised in judo as a young man, before choosing bodybuilding) had won, in 2022, the qualification for the most important world specialty trophy by winning the “Mister Big Evolution Pro”, in Portugal (Estoril), under the guidance of coach Mauro Sassi.

In Italy the sporting discipline of bodybuilding is growing rapidly and attracts an increasing number of athletes (pro and amateur). It is part of the largest number of members of the gym circuit, estimated in our country at no less than 18 million members.

“Mister Olympia” is the most important international bodybuilding event and has been held annually since 1965. It became popular above all for the 7 world titles won by bodybuilding champion Arnold Schwarzenegger, before becoming an actor, producer and twice Governor of California .

From a competitive point of view, the competition calendar, under the aegis of the IFBB Pro brand (International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness), this year includes 29 different competitions between the United States/Canada, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Japan and Europe (events also in Spain, the Czech Republic, Romania, France, Portugal and two in Italy).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

